Video: Texas Troops Spring Into Action After Illegal Immigrants Plant Foreign Flag on US Soil

 By George C. Upper III  September 25, 2023 at 3:56pm
As the porous border near Eagle Pass, Texas, continues to see huge numbers of illegal immigrants pass over it, one group decided to claim part of Texas in the name of the nation they had presumably escaped from.

Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety’s South Texas Region, noted that many of the immigrants hailed from Venezuela, although the flag they planted on an Island with the borders of Texas appeared to be Colombian.

Wherever it happened to come from, members of the DPS’ Tactical Marine Unit wasn’t going to let it remain planted on American soil.

“The #EaglePass area continues to experience an influx of illegal immigrants – the majority from Venezuela,” Olivarez wrote in a post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Some decided to claim a #Texas island by placing a foreign flag – that was quickly taken care of by our DPS Tactical Marine Unit.”

Olivarez posted video of the team removing the flag.

This was only one of the recent reports about the deluge of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. from Mexico near Eagle Pass.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin posted video of an illegal crossing last week, also on X.

“BREAKING: One of the largest mass illegal crossings we have ever seen took place in Eagle Pass, TX this morning, w/ Border Patrol sources telling us over 2,200 people crossed there since midnight,” he wrote.

“It happened right next to the port of entry, as illegal immigrants continue to ignore Biden admin messaging of ‘do not come’, & do not fear the promised ‘consequences’ for crossing illegally. Videos from source in MX & our FOX drone team on US side.”

Melugin added four videos to the post, as seen below.

The videos appeared to confirm that at least hundreds, if not thousands, of illegal border crossers were involved in the event.

A number of other X users — including Mr. X himself, CEO Elon Musk — were quick to reply to Melugin’s post.

“Most people don’t understand that this is not a case of people from Mexico entering the US, but anyone from Earth,” Musk wrote in response to Melugin.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s administration has been selling off materials previously purchased to build a wall along portions of the U.S. border with Mexico.

In addition, a chief border patrol agent in Vermont noted earlier this month that illegal border crossings into the U.S. from Canada in 2023 were already higher than “the last 10 years combined.”

George C. Upper III
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal
