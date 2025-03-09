Share
Video: Thug With Knife Comes After UFC Fighter, Comes Face-to-Face with a Shotgun ... Then the Truth Comes Out

 By Ole Braatelien  March 9, 2025 at 6:00am
A viral video showed the moment UFC fighter Marlon “Chito” Vera pulled a pump shotgun on a knife-wielding man walking onto his driveway.

The clip began circulating social media on Friday and seems to have been recorded by a driveway camera.

The footage begins with Vera working under the hood of his pickup truck.

Then a man dressed in black is seen walking onto Vera’s driveway before pulling out what appeared to be a knife.

Vera casually reached into his truck and pulled out a black shotgun, which he pumped then aimed at the would-be assailant.

The man quickly turned and ran.

But many on social media weren’t convinced the footage was real.

“Fake… He just happened to have his ol trusty Mossberg right there on the bench seat of his truck… idk… looks fake,” one user wrote on the social media platform X.

“That shotgun was in a suspiciously perfect elevated position just inside his open driver window,” another X user wrote.

“Cool vid bro. Lucky you had different camera angles ready to go. Quality production here,” another user wrote with a laughing emoji.

It turns out, these users’ instincts may have been right after all.

Mike Heck, a reporter from MMAFighting.com, said a source confirmed the video was just a “skit,” Sports Illustrated reported.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by StreetX, a clothing company.

One user pointed out that Vera was wearing one of the company’s t-shirts in the video as part of a promotion.

A review of Vera’s X and Instagram accounts show that he hadn’t posted the video onto his own profiles.

