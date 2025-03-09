A viral video showed the moment UFC fighter Marlon “Chito” Vera pulled a pump shotgun on a knife-wielding man walking onto his driveway.

The clip began circulating social media on Friday and seems to have been recorded by a driveway camera.

The footage begins with Vera working under the hood of his pickup truck.

Then a man dressed in black is seen walking onto Vera’s driveway before pulling out what appeared to be a knife.

Professional UFC fighter, Chito Vera, was working on his truck as a man with what appears to be a knife tried approaching him. Chito immediately recognizes the danger and pulls out a shotgun from his car to deter the threat pic.twitter.com/uu6B4lBFph — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) March 7, 2025

Vera casually reached into his truck and pulled out a black shotgun, which he pumped then aimed at the would-be assailant.

The man quickly turned and ran.

But many on social media weren’t convinced the footage was real.

“Fake… He just happened to have his ol trusty Mossberg right there on the bench seat of his truck… idk… looks fake,” one user wrote on the social media platform X.

Fake… He just happened to have his ol trusty Mossberg right there on the bench seat of his truck… idk… looks fake.. — Catt Mansfield (@CattMansfield) March 8, 2025

“That shotgun was in a suspiciously perfect elevated position just inside his open driver window,” another X user wrote.

That shotgun was in a suspiciously perfect elevated position just inside his open driver window 👀 — Antoninus (@AntoninusP_) March 7, 2025

“Cool vid bro. Lucky you had different camera angles ready to go. Quality production here,” another user wrote with a laughing emoji.

Cool vid bro. Lucky you had different camera angles ready to go. Quality production here 😂 — Evil Jungle King (@eviljunglelord) March 8, 2025

It turns out, these users’ instincts may have been right after all.

Mike Heck, a reporter from MMAFighting.com, said a source confirmed the video was just a “skit,” Sports Illustrated reported.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by StreetX, a clothing company.

Regarding that Chito Vera video, it was posted on the StreetX Instagram. The shirt Chito is wearing is part of a StreetX collection that’s being released later this month. Per MMA Fighting, the video is a skit. pic.twitter.com/YjgidefwGC — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) March 8, 2025

One user pointed out that Vera was wearing one of the company’s t-shirts in the video as part of a promotion.

A review of Vera’s X and Instagram accounts show that he hadn’t posted the video onto his own profiles.

