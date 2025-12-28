Share
Commentary
Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt attend the press conference of "The Electric State" at Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 27, 2025, in Madrid, Spain.
Commentary
Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt attend the press conference of "The Electric State" at Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 27, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images for Netflix)

Video: The Time Chris Pratt Was the Perfect Gentleman and Protected His Co-Star's Modesty After a Wardrobe Problem

 By Bryan Chai  December 28, 2025 at 3:30am
Share

When assessing modern Hollywood, it’s pretty easy to feel disheartened with the direction it’s going.

Even setting aside the rampant leftism that has subsumed the entertainment industry, what has happened to all the men?

How did a culture that brought us men like Clint Eastwood, Sly Stallone, and Kelsey Grammer give way to Kamala Harris sycophants and borderline gropers?

Thankfully, there are still a few bright spots when it comes to true men in Hollywood, believe it or not. And, despite what critics say, real masculinity doesn’t need to come in with guns blazing and muscles flexed.

This ICYMI video is proof positive of that:

During a February presser promoting the film, “The Electric State,” co-stars Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown were at the Four Seasons in Madrid, per People magazine.

Brown looked visibly uncomfortable in her denim miniskirt, and was actively trying to ensure that the photographers at the event wouldn’t get a glimpse of her private areas.

When it was time to stand up at the end of the event, Pratt could see that Brown was in an impossible situation, so he swiftly stepped up — quite literally.

There are a couple of things to point out here.

One, Pratt has proven time and time again to be a total gentleman, but more importantly, a gentleman whose masculinity is rooted in the Word of God.

The fact that Pratt — an A-list action star — is also a proud Christian is a contemporary Hollywood rarity. That alone is worth lauding.

Related:
Chris Pratt Shows Up at Dodgers Faith and Family Day, Affirms the Power of Christianity

But even beyond his faith, Pratt has also demonstrated a remarkable ability to just be a civil, good-natured fellow in an industry otherwise teeming with highly partisan, highly propagandized snakes.

“Politics is a nasty business,” Pratt told liberal podcaster Bill Maher in August. “In politics, you inherit enemies. And when you jump on the bandwagon with who is the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible.”

Pratt, who has undergone a noticeable physical transformation since debuting as the chubby comedic relief in “Park and Recreation,” told Maher that it’s absurd to root against something like the MAHA movement just because it’s adjacent to President Donald Trump.

“I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d have an allergic reaction to. To be like, ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself.’ You know, it’s like, come on, be reasonable here,” Pratt told Maher.

The other thing to point out is that while Pratt saved Brown in a gentlemanly fashion in that Madrid presser, he really shouldn’t have needed to.

Women in Hollywood: It’s okay to not race to the bottom of who can be out in public in the most revealing state of undress.

And, to be fair to Brown, she appeared to pick up on that reality — at least a bit — when it came time to celebrate premiere of “The Electric State.”

There was no need for Pratt to step in to save her dignity in that dress — but you know he still would’ve.

And that will always be worth a round of applause.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Home Owned by NASCAR Star Denny Hamlin Destroyed in Deadly Blaze
Former NBA Champ Dwight Howard Calls on Trump to Make Military Service Mandatory to Teach Young Americans 'Discipline'
Gen. Flynn Sends Blistering Request to Trump: 'We The People Demand Accountability!'
Watch: NHL Crowd Erupts in Chants of 'USA' After 104-Year-Old WWII Vet's Epic Anthem Performance
Russia Alleges Game-Changing Ukrainian Attack on Putin Residence
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation