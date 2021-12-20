Share
Sports
News

Video: Tom Brady Destroys Computer and Screams Obscenities at Opposing Coach During Worst Game in 15 Years

 By Grant Atkinson  December 20, 2021 at 9:53am
Share

When the lights come on, that is usually when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady excels. This was not the case in Sunday night’s embarrassing 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN, Brady completed just 26 of his 48 passing attempts and mustered just 214 yards. He added an interception and a lost fumble to the mix.

All of those factors resulted in Brady’s Bucs scoring 0 points. It was the first time Brady had been shut out in 15 years.

Trending:
Nick Searcy Tells Sean Hannity the Sinister Plan Behind All the Media's Jan 6 Lies

Throughout the game, Brady made his frustrations very well known. After throwing his interception, he was seen spiking the team’s Microsoft tablet on the sideline.

At another point, Brady ran over to the Saints sideline and appeared to tell a coach, “Go f*** yourself.”

In a third incident, Brady screamed in the face of one of the officials in apparent disagreement with his decision.

Related:
'They Want to Play': NHL GM Speaks Out Against Excessive Testing Measures

Throughout his record-setting career, Tom Brady has seen the Saints become a thorn in his side. Since joining the Buccaneers in 2020, he has an 0-4 record against the Saints in the regular season, Pro Football Talk reported.

While Brady did defeat the Saints in the postseason en route to a Super Bowl last season, his overall record against the Saints as the Buccaneers quarterback is hardly awe-inspiring.

Did Brady act inappropriately during this loss?

The game was not the only thing the Buccaneers lost on Sunday night. According to a separate ESPN article, the team lost its top two receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to injuries in the first half.

In the second half, running back Leonard Fournette, who has enjoyed a breakout season, also left due to injury.

“I wish it was just one thing,” Brady said, according to ESPN. “It was a lot of things. We’ve gotta do better in every facet of offensive football to score points. We’re not gonna win scoring no points.”

In a night full of losses, Brady losing his temper may prove to be the most memorable. As the playoffs near in the NFL, he will be tasked with resetting and leading the Buccaneers into the final postseason push.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Trump Issues Powerful 24-Word Message Ahead of Christmas Reminding Americans of the True Meaning
'They Want to Play': NHL GM Speaks Out Against Excessive Testing Measures
Video: Tom Brady Destroys Computer and Screams Obscenities at Opposing Coach During Worst Game in 15 Years
Nick Searcy Tells Sean Hannity the Sinister Plan Behind All the Media's Jan 6 Lies
Lutheran Church Has Drag Queen Take to the Pulpit During Sunday Service, Read Book to Kids
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!