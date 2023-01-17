Tom Brady is being accused of a dirty hit after a Monday playoff game in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were handily eliminated at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

The legendary quarterback tripped Dallas Cowboys defensive back Malik Hooker as he returned an apparent fumble in the third quarter.

What is Tom Brady doing? pic.twitter.com/mIj1jEiWwv — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 17, 2023

“What is that? … If somebody did that to Brady, they’d kick him out of the league,” one ESPN analyst said of Brady’s move.

Brady slid against Hooker’s feet from behind during the play, which was later called back as an incomplete pass by the referees.

Tripping other players violates NFL rules.

“All players are prohibited from tripping an opponent, including the runner,” league rules state.

Fans called the tackle a “dirty hit.”

Dirty Play By Tom Brady https://t.co/Cp1c80XcNz — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) January 17, 2023

Brady didn’t receive a penalty for the tripping tackle, even though some fans who saw it predicted that he could be fined.

might catch a fine for that one https://t.co/kjXcbUcpc5 — charles (parodied) mcdonald (@FourVerts) January 17, 2023

Other players have been fined for tripping tackles in the NFL before.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined $10,609 for tripping on the Cincinnati Bengals’ Eli Apple in December, according to WXIN.

The Buccaneers lost 31-14 at home to the Cowboys in the Wild Card game, one of the worst playoff losses in Brady’s storied career.

Brady threw his first red zone interception since 2019 in the game, a mishap from which the Buccaneers’ offense never recovered.

Tom Brady getting so pissed at himself after an interception that he slaps his own helmet is my love language. pic.twitter.com/VXZZ5xn3k9 — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) January 17, 2023

The ugly loss could go down as Brady’s final game in Tampa Bay, with the seven-time Super Bowl champion being an unrestricted free agent.

Tom Brady has a no-tag clause in his contract with the #Buccaneers which means if he wants to leave, Tampa Bay can’t stop him. The 7-time SB champ will have league-wide interest with the #Raiders likely topping the list…

pic.twitter.com/MKADgdY9aD — Shyam Ramachandran (@shyam_fanalyst) January 17, 2023

After defeating the Buccaneers, the Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in next week’s divisional round.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.