Parler Share
News
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Monday in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Monday in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)

Video: Tom Brady Under Fire After Cameras Catch 'Dirty Play' in Painful Playoff Loss to the Cowboys

 By Richard Moorhead  January 17, 2023 at 4:43pm
Parler Share

Tom Brady is being accused of a dirty hit after a Monday playoff game in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were handily eliminated at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

The legendary quarterback tripped Dallas Cowboys defensive back Malik Hooker as he returned an apparent fumble in the third quarter.

“What is that? … If somebody did that to Brady, they’d kick him out of the league,” one ESPN analyst said of Brady’s move.

Trending:
Biden's Got Big Trouble: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Issues Powerful Statement as Governor

Brady slid against Hooker’s feet from behind during the play, which was later called back as an incomplete pass by the referees.

Tripping other players violates NFL rules.

“All players are prohibited from tripping an opponent, including the runner,” league rules state.

Fans called the tackle a “dirty hit.”

Brady didn’t receive a penalty for the tripping tackle, even though some fans who saw it predicted that he could be fined.

Related:
Huge Trove of JFK Assassination Documents Finally Released to the Public After Decades of Secrecy

Other players have been fined for tripping tackles in the NFL before.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined $10,609 for tripping on the Cincinnati Bengals’ Eli Apple in December, according to WXIN.

The Buccaneers lost 31-14 at home to the Cowboys in the Wild Card game, one of the worst playoff losses in Brady’s storied career.

Brady threw his first red zone interception since 2019 in the game, a mishap from which the Buccaneers’ offense never recovered.

The ugly loss could go down as Brady’s final game in Tampa Bay, with the seven-time Super Bowl champion being an unrestricted free agent.

After defeating the Buccaneers, the Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in next week’s divisional round.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Middle School Physical Education Teacher Dies Suddenly at Her Home - Community Shaken
Video: Tom Brady Under Fire After Cameras Catch 'Dirty Play' in Painful Playoff Loss to the Cowboys
Starting Today, America's Veterans Are Getting Life-Changing Assistance, And It Won't Cost a Dime
Britney Spears' Reported 'Manic' Episode Stirs Headlines in Hollywood, But Husband Hits Back
Countdown Begins: ATF Will Consider You a Criminal If You Don't Register, Surrender, Alter or Destroy This Firearm
See more...

Conversation