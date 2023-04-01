Parler Share
Commentary

Video: Trans Activist Literally Goes for Conservative's Throat During Pro-Trans Rally

 By Bryan Chai  April 1, 2023 at 3:18pm
In a situation that could generously be described as “poor timing,” a transgender activist assaulted a conservative protester by literally going for his throat — just days after a horrific mass shooting committed by a gender-confused woman in Nashville.

“Billboard Chris,” as he is best known, has made his name in conservative circles fighting against transgender ideology.

“I’m a father of two girls and I decided to take a stand against gender ideology. Children should be free to be who they are — not indoctrinated to believe they were born in the wrong body,” Billboard Chris’ website states.

Billboard Chris (real name Chris Elston, according to Fox News) was protesting at a pro-transgender rally in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday with his trademark billboards draped over him.

Elston later said he was assaulted “within seconds” of showing up at the rally. But things took another violent turn when Elston was interviewed by journalist Dan Dicks.

A rather deep-voiced “woman” approached Dicks and Elston to spew forth some remarkably hateful rhetoric.

“You suck, you suck, f*** you, f*** you, you’re not wanted, f*** you, you’re a f***ing idiot, you’re a f***ing idiot, f*** you, f*** you!” the activist shouted.

“I don’t know what to say,” Elston began, trying to ignore the crazed man. “I guess these police officers are mostly indoctrinated as well. They’re afraid of the mob.”

The LGBT activists only got more aggressive, taking up a chorus of “F*** YOU!” directly into Dicks’ microphone and in Elston’s face.

Is the trans movement dangerous?

As Elston recorded the growing mob, the man who had initially approached him shoved Elston after reaching for his throat.

Police intervened to break up the fight, but the drama didn’t end there.

WARNING: The following video contains language and images the viewer may find disturbing.


When Elston tried to report the assault (which was caught on camera, obviously), his account of the stressful ordeal fell on deaf ears.

He documented one police officer who claimed that the altercation was “consensual.”

Earlier, after Elston said he was assaulted the first time, the same officer even suggested that he had perhaps injured himself on purpose.

Another police officer accused Elston of being “confrontational.” Elston said the officer refused to speak to him until he turned his camera off.

The Vancouver Police Department later announced that the incident was under investigation.

