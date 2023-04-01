Video: Trans Activist Literally Goes for Conservative's Throat During Pro-Trans Rally

In a situation that could generously be described as “poor timing,” a transgender activist assaulted a conservative protester by literally going for his throat — just days after a horrific mass shooting committed by a gender-confused woman in Nashville.

“Billboard Chris,” as he is best known, has made his name in conservative circles fighting against transgender ideology.

“I’m a father of two girls and I decided to take a stand against gender ideology. Children should be free to be who they are — not indoctrinated to believe they were born in the wrong body,” Billboard Chris’ website states.

Billboard Chris (real name Chris Elston, according to Fox News) was protesting at a pro-transgender rally in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday with his trademark billboards draped over him.

Elston later said he was assaulted “within seconds” of showing up at the rally. But things took another violent turn when Elston was interviewed by journalist Dan Dicks.

A rather deep-voiced “woman” approached Dicks and Elston to spew forth some remarkably hateful rhetoric.

“You suck, you suck, f*** you, f*** you, you’re not wanted, f*** you, you’re a f***ing idiot, you’re a f***ing idiot, f*** you, f*** you!” the activist shouted.

“I don’t know what to say,” Elston began, trying to ignore the crazed man. “I guess these police officers are mostly indoctrinated as well. They’re afraid of the mob.”

The LGBT activists only got more aggressive, taking up a chorus of “F*** YOU!” directly into Dicks’ microphone and in Elston’s face.

As Elston recorded the growing mob, the man who had initially approached him shoved Elston after reaching for his throat.

Police intervened to break up the fight, but the drama didn’t end there.

WARNING: The following video contains language and images the viewer may find disturbing.

Here’s a second angle of @BillboardChris being assaulted by a violent unhinged transgender person right as I was asking Chris about the lack of police response after being assaulted earlier.

Stay tuned for my full video report coming to https://t.co/F5ShoCFgkd pic.twitter.com/KHUTKYCYsn — Dan Dicks (@DanDicksPFT) April 1, 2023



When Elston tried to report the assault (which was caught on camera, obviously), his account of the stressful ordeal fell on deaf ears.

He documented one police officer who claimed that the altercation was “consensual.”

Listen to this officer. Totally amazing. She was laughing as she watched me get assaulted. She says it was a mutual fight. pic.twitter.com/vkJEO5UxCE — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 1, 2023

Earlier, after Elston said he was assaulted the first time, the same officer even suggested that he had perhaps injured himself on purpose.

After my first assault, which occurred within seconds of my arrival, I called 911 for police. This officer arrived quickly but stayed in her car, so I walked over. She told me maybe I cut my own nose! More farcical policing ensued. pic.twitter.com/v6mORvgAjd — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 1, 2023

Another police officer accused Elston of being “confrontational.” Elston said the officer refused to speak to him until he turned his camera off.

The male police officer refuses to talk to me with my camera on. I’m not turning it off. I can’t trust them and need to document everything. This is a simple matter of investigating an assault. It’s on video. The person (or two or three of them) is standing on the other side of… pic.twitter.com/JJS2P7jgj7 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 1, 2023

The Vancouver Police Department later announced that the incident was under investigation.

#VPDnews: We have launched an investigation into an incident that occurred at yesterday’s trans-rights rally at Grandview Park. We support everyone’s right to peacefully assemble and protest, but we will also hold people accountable for acts of violence and criminal behaviour. pic.twitter.com/a3Q8KNb4EM — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 1, 2023

