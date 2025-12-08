Share
Commentary

Video: Only Trans Member of Congress Dishonors Last 12 Living Pearl Harbor Survivors with Shockingly Bad Video

 By Joe Saunders  December 8, 2025 at 10:28am
Just like his genders, this Delaware Democrat likes his commemoration days both ways.

Rep. Sarah McBride, the country’s first transgender U.S. representative, used Sunday’s anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that killed more than 2,000 Americans to promote a video celebrating Delaware’s status as the first state to ratify the Constitution.

It was trite, it was chatty, and it was a slap in the face to the country’s history, its military, and to the dwindling number of survivors of the attack that brought the United States into World War II.

Check it out here, complete with Rep. McBride’s little joke about “identity.”

“If there is one identity that everyone associates with me, it’s that I’m a Delawarean, a proud and true stateriot,” McBride said in the video posted Sunday to the social media platform X.

“And today is the day of all days. It’s Delaware Day!”

On Dec. 7, 1787, McBride said, Delaware “dared to go where no state had gone before, becoming the first state in the nation to ratify the U.S. Constitution.”

The video then showed McBride mincing through the offices and halls of the Capitol, distributing (sometimes just tossing) “Delaware Day” cards. (“You wish you were first,” the cards blared.)

Well, with all due respect to The First State, the fact that Dec. 7 is etched into the nation’s history has nothing to do with the Founding Days and the small wonder that gave the country Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency.

It has everything to do with a military calamity in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1941 — the date “which will live in infamy,” in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s immortal words.

Its annual occurrence isn’t an occasion for cutesy videos by any politician pushing state pride.

It is, or should be, a day when Americans remember that every man and woman who puts on the uniform of military service is putting a life on the line. More than 600,000 Americans died in the war years that followed the Pearl Harbor attack, and a new international order was born in the global devastation of World War II.

In any rational mind, the date is more than an occasion for a man to prance around in a pantsuit.

And McBride’s video drew plenty of fire for the politician formerly known  as “Tim”:

To be fair, McBride did deign to take note of the date’s weightier significance with a separate post on X — a pro forma piece of boilerplate that, by comparison to the “Delaware Day” production, had all the sincerity of a “Happy Arbor Day” card.

That, in itself, might have been fine in a mediocre kind of way, but it clearly lacked any of the thought or time that went into Rep. McBride’s celebration of “Delaware Day.” The priorities of the McBride office are painfully apparent.

It’s an irreversible fact that the years since Pearl Harbor keep increasing. Only 12 of the men who were there at the dawn of their adult lives are still living, according to CNN. And 2025 marked the first year that no survivors could be present at ceremonies commemorating the attack.

That means it’s the duty of living Americans to recall the event that became a pivot point for world history, not allowing the day to be cheapened for political purposes.

And it’s the duty of living Americans to remember those who died in their country’s service.

McBride’s implicit attempt to have something called “Delaware Day” supplant Pearl Harbor Day is as fake as the female persona he’s adopted.

And he can’t have it both ways.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




