President Donald Trump responded with anger Monday after he was asked about nuking Iran.

During an open session with the media, Trump was asked about using a nuclear weapon on Iran.

“Well, I would never say that, but the answer is yes. I ruled out — there’s no reason for it,” Trump said, according to a video posted to X.

“What a stupid question that is, actually. Here they are — they’re totally defeated militarily, so now I defeat them, and now I should use a nuclear weapon on top of them? What a stupid question!” Trump said.

“Have you ruled out using a nuclear weapon against Iran?”@POTUS: “They’re totally defeated militarily — so I defeat them and now I should use a nuclear weapon on top of them? What a stupid question.” pic.twitter.com/Gv9dXAJ9Zu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 31, 2026



As noted in another video posted to X, Trump said that Iran is largely a failed state that refuses to recognize the fact.

“They’re a failed nation,” he said

“They’ve got 350 percent inflation. They have no currency. They’re not paying their soldiers. Their leaders are largely dead. Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Their surveillance equipment is almost entirely gone. That doesn’t mean we won’t smack them.”

Trump said the United States is in control of the Strait of Hormuz.

.@POTUS on Iran: “They’re a failed nation… That doesn’t mean we won’t smack them.” pic.twitter.com/729VKMYE8E — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 31, 2026

“Many, many ships got through last night, as you know, with the Navy’s assistance, and we’ve been averaging 30 ships a night. That’s a lot, and a lot of oil’s coming out,” Trump said

“That’s why you haven’t seen the price of oil go like they thought it might have to go … I could go on for an hour about what a great job we’ve done,” he said.

Trump noted that the root cause of the war was to deny Iran a nuclear weapon.

“You see, that’s what it’s all about,” he said

“It’s not about any of the other things. It’s about … we as a country and for the world, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. If Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel would have been wiped out, You would have Israel right now. You’d probably have no Middle East, and they’d be hitting our cities at some point,” he said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iran is pursuing a short-sighted policy in trying to turn the Strait of Hormuz into a private pond, according to the Independent.

“In two years, the Strait of Hormuz will be like a worthless piece of water,” he said Tuesday.

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