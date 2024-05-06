Share
Commentary
Video: Trump Gets Hero's Welcome at Miami Formula 1 Race Attended by 90,000

 By George C. Upper III  May 6, 2024 at 7:58am
It’s hard to imagine President Joe Biden getting a greeting like this at an auto racing event.

That’s not just my opinion; it’s also apparently the opinion of Biden’s handlers. If they thought Biden would receive the warm welcome former President Donald Trump got at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, trust me: They’ve have him showing up for photo ops like this one.

Biden’s team probably remembers that it was at a similar event — the Sparks 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway — that the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” was first coined in 2021.

I’m guessing they’d probably prefer to avoid a similar episode, especially in the 81-year-old president’s actual presence.

Granted, those posts were from the X account of Margo Martin, a former Trump White House press assistant and current deputy director of communications for his current campaign organization, so she can hardly be considered an impartial observer.

However, Metrópoles, a Brazilian online newspaper published in Portuguese, shared similar footage of the event on its X feed.

Trump was greeted by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown before the race and given what the Independent called a “guided tour” of the car that would be driven by Lando Norris to victory a short time later.

In true Trumpian fashion, the former president told Norris, who had competed in 109 Formula One races without a first-place finish until Sunday, that Norris had won because Trump was there.

“I didn’t see [Trump] in the garage ahead of the race because I was busy preparing, but he came and saw me after to congratulate me,” Norris told the Independent. “He said he was my lucky charm because it was my first win so I don’t know if he’s going to come to more races now.

“Donald is someone you have to have respect for in many ways, and I guess it was an honour for him to come up to me and to take the time out of his life to acknowledge what I’ve done,” the driver added, calling it “a cool moment.”

There’s no telling how Norris might have remembered such a visit by Biden, of course (just as there’s no telling whether Biden would remember it at all). But it’s a question that will probably go forever without an answer, as Biden showing up at a race like this is about as likely as his giving a speech that doesn’t need to be corrected later.

I mean, it could happen. But it’s not the way the smart money’s betting.

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
