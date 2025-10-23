Video: Trump Predicts $2 Gas 'Very Soon,' Says May Even Go Lower

When it comes to both economics and politics, events often prove President Donald Trump correct.

If the same thing happens this time, then prepare for the U.S. economy to supercharge and for Republicans to reap the benefits of it in the 2026 midterm elections.

In a clip posted Wednesday to the social media platform Rumble, Trump predicted $2-per-gallon gas or lower “very soon.”

The president made that prediction while speaking to reporters inside the White House.

“I think you’re gonna see $2 gasoline very soon,” Trump said. “I see that it’s $2.50 in a lot of places — two dollars and 50 cents.”

Then, for the sake of contrast, he referred to the nightmare years under former President Joe Biden.

“We were heading to five, six, and seven dollars,” Trump recalled. “If Biden didn’t go back to my policy toward the end, you would have seen — but he didn’t go back to the full policy. And he missed the most important thing.”

The president did not specify, but the comment hardly required specification. After all, Biden’s energy policies amounted to a smorgasbord of goodies for the climate-change cult.

“I think you’re gonna see $2 gasoline,” Trump reiterated moments later. “We could even break that number. That’s a big difference.”

The president then excoriated the “fake news” for fixating on higher beef prices when inflation overall remains under control.

Trump, of course, has a history of forecasting economic developments more clearly than the supposed professionals.

Recall, for instance, during the spring, when the president faced resistance to his tariff policies. Nincompoop “experts” warned of runaway inflation. They were wrong.

Instead, those tariffs yielded unprecedented revenue. And less fortunate Americans have benefited from it.

Now, if gasoline prices hit $2-per-gallon or lower, imagine the disposable income consumers will enjoy.

Imagine, too, the political ramifications. After all, the American electorate consists of many people who do not spend their days scrolling on news websites. But those people do see gas prices rise and fall. And when those changes occur, many people undoubtedly (fairly or otherwise) attribute the fluctuations to the sitting president.

Meanwhile, we hardly need to guess how Democrats would react to $2 or lower gas prices. Politically, of course, they would break into sweats. But their dominant reaction — particularly from affluent coastal liberals — would be to bemoan the sudden ease with which Middle America’s gas-guzzling peons could threaten their precious climate — precious, that is, from an ideological perspective only, for those same affluent liberals naturally exempt themselves from the authoritarian climate policies they impose on others.

In short, we have many good reasons to pray that events prove Trump right again.

