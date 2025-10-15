Video: Trump Says He's Not Sure He's Going to Heaven - Haters Mock While Christians Share Jesus

President Donald Trump gave remarks aboard Air Force One about his salvation, and the response is predictably divided.

After a peace deal between Hamas and Israel over the fighting in Gaza was signed, with the United States acting as a mediator and the Trump administration bringing about a plan for peace, there has understandably been great cause to celebrate and rejoice in an end to violence and hostages being returned home to their families after years in captivity.

Trump answered Fox New’s Peter Doocy on what that historic moment meant for him personally in a clip posted to social media platform X on Sunday.

“You talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help?” Doocy asked. “Does this help?”

“I don’t think there’s anything gonna get me in heaven.

“I think I’m not maybe heaven bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven,” Trump told him.

The remark is hard to decipher in that Trump is always one for a joke or irreverent remark in the face of serious matters, but the president’s tone and expression suggest an underlying mood of honesty here.

Truly, the president is not the perfect man. He is an individual full of flaws and a lifetime of sin; so are the rest of us. We are all flawed; we are all sinners.

As 1 Timothy 1:15 reads, “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost.”

The reactions from a Christian audience understood the president’s view, but others, not so much.

One user wrote, “That’s the exact sort of self-reflection and humility that might just change that.”

Another mentioned Paul and his former life as Saul, holding the robes of the men who martyred Stephen before God spoke to him.

Redemption is a beautiful thing.

If Saul (St. Paul) can make it to heaven so can Donald Trump.

“If Saul (St. Paul) can make it to heaven so can Donald Trump. Let’s leave that up to the Almighty and eternal God,” the user wrote.

One man appeared to mock the president, writing, “Well, Donald Trump is probably right about that.”

Another seemed totally bewildered by sin, Christ’s sacrifice, and Christians view of their own nature as sinners.

“So, how are Christians gonna square this circle?” the user asked.

Trump’s remarks spawned more conversations and comments about Christ and the Gospel, and we should all be thankful for it.

Again, the president is nowhere near the perfect man — as he himself will admit, but we are all the lowly sinners that he is, living in this tempting and sinful world, acting like our worldly indulgences are truly our calling rather than Christ’s Kingdom that shall have no end.

