Election day is here and former President Donald Trump voted in Florida, and on his way out he commented briefly to the press and revealed that he voted for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor.

Videos that are circulating on Twitter show Trump and his wife Melania coming out of a Palm Beach polling location.

“Did you vote for Governor DeSantis?” a reporter is heard asking in one video.

“Yes, I did,” Trump responded over his shoulder, speaking over the wind that his mic appeared to be catching.

Donald Trump when asked if he voted for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL): “Yes, I did.” pic.twitter.com/ufnBQPOXyH — The Recount (@therecount) November 8, 2022

The Florida gubernatorial race is between the incumbent Republican Gov. DeSantis and Democrat candidate Charlie Crist.

Going into Tuesday’s election day, DeSantis was still leading in the FiveThirtyEight poll with 54.5 percent support, while Crist had 42.4 percent.

Meanwhile, 270towin rated the Florida race as likely to go to DeSantis.

“I think we’re going to have a great night. It’s going to be great for the country. It’s an honor to be here. They’ve done a fantastic job inside,” Trump said. “But I think we’re going to have a very big night and it’s going to be very exciting.”

Trump has been hinting at making an announcement concerning the 2024 presidential election for a few months, but with the midterm election season finally drawing to a close, Trump noted at the beginning of the week that he would be making a “very big” announcement on November 15.

Trump made reference to this announcement on Monday at a rally in Ohio.

Former President Donald Trump told an Ohio rally to expect a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15. Trump’s tease comes amid predictions he’ll announce a 2024 presidential bid. pic.twitter.com/6QRfzZaxs1 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 8, 2022

He also noted that he will be making the announcement from Mar-a-Lago, his Florida residence.

While Trump and DeSantis may end up being rivals, given both of them may have eyes on a 2024 presidential bid, Trump does support DeSantis as Florida’s governor.

“Trump, who last night at his Ohio rally showed polls on screen comparing his popularity to the Florida governor’s (and other potential 2024 hopefuls), tells reporters he did vote for Ron DeSantis today,” CNN host Kaitlan Collins tweeted.

Trump, who last night at his Ohio rally showed polls on screen comparing his popularity to the Florida governor’s (and other potential 2024 hopefuls), tells reporters he did vote for Ron DeSantis today. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, many are closely watching the midterms, waiting to see the results that will determine what party will take a majority in Congress and who will be filling other important local offices throughout the nation.

With midterms happening now and 2024 just around the corner, you can expect the spotlight on Trump (and DeSantis) to grow even brighter.

