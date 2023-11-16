Video: Trump Wins Over Hearts as He Shows Up to Granddaughter's School

CORRECTION, Nov. 16, 2023: The woman seen in a photo with former President Donald Trump and granddaughter Caroline is Lara Trump’s mother. An earlier version of this article misidentified her.

Former President Donald Trump was showered with compliments after a heartwarming video of Trump visiting his granddaughter at school went viral.

On Wednesday, the 45th president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, posted a video showing her 4-year-old daughter, Caroline, leading her grandfather around by the hand in her classroom.

“When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school,” the wife of Eric Trump wrote on X with the hashtag “Grandparents Day.”

At one point, the proud mom was heard saying, “Hey, Caroline, show him your desk.”

The adorable girl walked over to her desk and pointed at it.

Trump then bent down and gave his granddaughter a warm kiss on the head.

When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school 🥰 #GrandparentsDay pic.twitter.com/BYS5xJod2c — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 15, 2023

Lara Trump later posted a photo of her father-in-law and her mother posing with their granddaughter in the classroom. All three were cheerfully smiling.

“Strong team for Grandest Friends Day!!!” she wrote on X.

On Grandest Friends Day, students invite their grandparents or other family members to spend time with them at school.

Strong team for Grandest Friends Day!!! 💜 pic.twitter.com/17K75whlaK — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 15, 2023

Numerous X users said they were touched by the video.

I have personally witnessed @realDonaldTrump’s kindness and compassion on numerous occasions. It’s evident in his role as a loving father, and undoubtedly as a caring grandfather. His genuine concern for the future of our country is clear, and it’s essential that we unite in our… https://t.co/lzhDDo4VVi — Ben & Candy Carson (@RealBenCarson) November 16, 2023

Aww, that’s so adorable and sweet, and I bet he’s a great Grandpa, too. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) November 15, 2023

This absolutely warms my heart. With all that he has on his shoulders, he finds time for this. God Bless the entire Trump family. We love you! — Trisha Hope #JustTheTweets (@JustTheTweets17) November 15, 2023

OMG!

This is so sweet had to watch several times — GreatLakesLady (@GreatlakesladyM) November 15, 2023

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk contrasted Trump’s actions with President Joe Biden’s inappropriate behavior around children, including his seventh grandchild, whom he refused to acknowledge for years.

“President Trump visits his granddaughter’s school for Grandparents’ Day,” Kirk wrote. “Contrast that with Joe Biden who refused to recognize his own granddaughter for 4 years.”

President Trump visits his granddaughter’s school for Grandparents’ Day. Contrast that with Joe Biden who refused to recognize his own granddaughter for 4 years. pic.twitter.com/bzf37kevSo — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 15, 2023

Numerous other X commenters made similar observations about Biden.

Contrast this with Biden, who won’t even acknowledge his granddaughter. — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) November 16, 2023

Trump is great with kids.

He never sniffs them or touches them inappropriately. — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) November 15, 2023

Beautiful seeing how a proper grandfather like Trump acts around his granddaughter. Unlike Biden who sniffs the heads of children and does other unspeakable things. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 15, 2023

It was touching to see Trump take time out of his hectic schedule to hang out with his granddaughter.

As he has for his entire political career, the GOP presidential frontrunner is fighting battles on numerous fronts.

In addition to being maliciously targeted in a series of politically motivated lawsuits, Trump is fighting to keep his name from being removed from 2024 presidential ballots.

When facing such hostility from the Democratic Party, their corporate media allies and partisan judges, spending time with family reminds you of what’s truly important in life.

