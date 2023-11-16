Share
Commentary

Video: Trump Wins Over Hearts as He Shows Up to Granddaughter's School

 By Samantha Chang  November 16, 2023 at 5:35am
CORRECTION, Nov. 16, 2023: The woman seen in a photo with former President Donald Trump and granddaughter Caroline is Lara Trump’s mother. An earlier version of this article misidentified her.

Former President Donald Trump was showered with compliments after a heartwarming video of Trump visiting his granddaughter at school went viral.

On Wednesday, the 45th president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, posted a video showing her 4-year-old daughter, Caroline, leading her grandfather around by the hand in her classroom.

“When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school,” the wife of Eric Trump wrote on X with the hashtag “Grandparents Day.”

At one point, the proud mom was heard saying, “Hey, Caroline, show him your desk.”

The adorable girl walked over to her desk and pointed at it.

Trump then bent down and gave his granddaughter a warm kiss on the head.

Lara Trump later posted a photo of her father-in-law and her mother posing with their granddaughter in the classroom. All three were cheerfully smiling.

“Strong team for Grandest Friends Day!!!” she wrote on X.

On Grandest Friends Day, students invite their grandparents or other family members to spend time with them at school.

Numerous X users said they were touched by the video.

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk contrasted Trump’s actions with President Joe Biden’s inappropriate behavior around children, including his seventh grandchild, whom he refused to acknowledge for years.

“President Trump visits his granddaughter’s school for Grandparents’ Day,” Kirk wrote. “Contrast that with Joe Biden who refused to recognize his own granddaughter for 4 years.”

Numerous other X commenters made similar observations about Biden.

It was touching to see Trump take time out of his hectic schedule to hang out with his granddaughter.

As he has for his entire political career, the GOP presidential frontrunner is fighting battles on numerous fronts.

In addition to being maliciously targeted in a series of politically motivated lawsuits, Trump is fighting to keep his name from being removed from 2024 presidential ballots.

When facing such hostility from the Democratic Party, their corporate media allies and partisan judges, spending time with family reminds you of what’s truly important in life.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Conversation