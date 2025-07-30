Share
Waves roll onto an empty beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, on Tuesday.
Waves roll onto an empty beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, on Tuesday. (Darryl Oumi / Getty Images)

Video: Tsunami Sirens Pierced the Skies, But Hawaii Gov Gives Wonderful Report

 By Jack Davis  July 30, 2025 at 6:43am
Waves of panic rippled across the Pacific Ocean after a massive earthquake off the Russian coast Tuesday night, but it appeared that no major tsunamis were triggered by the quake.

The 8.8 magnitude earthquake took place off the Kamchatka Peninsula on Russia’s far eastern shore, according to Reuters.

Russian experts said the quake was the strongest in the region since 1952.

“Today’s earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors,” Kamchatka Gov. Vladimir Solodov said.

“It felt like the walls could collapse any moment. The shaking lasted continuously for at least three minutes,” said a man identified as Yaroslav, who lives in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

The northern Kuril Islands registered tsunami waves of over 16 feet.

Fears that waves such as these, or worse, led to warnings in Japan, Hawaii, and the West Coast of the United States.

Warning sirens blared in Hawaii to clear the beaches and alert people to get to higher ground. However, Reuters noted, the biggest waves were about 5.5 feet high.

“So far we have not seen a wave of consequence, which is a great relief to us,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said, according to USA Today.

According to the Associated Press, Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido experienced waves of about two feet.

According to NBC News, a tsunami wave that hit 3.6 feet in Crescent City was the highest recorded in California, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Alaska was also warned about the possibility of high waves and dangerous currents, USA Today reported.

Early Wednesday, danger warnings were still posted for French Polynesia, NBC News reported.

Officials warned several of the low-lying Marquesas Islands to expect tsunami waves that could top 13 feet early Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
