Video: UFC Fighter Bo Nickal Recalls Hilarious Golfing Story with Donald Trump

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 26, 2023 at 5:25am
It’s rare for a mixed-martial arts star to engage in a sporting event with a septuagenarian and come away impressed — unless, of course, that septuagenarian is former President Donald Trump and the sport is golf.

At the Republican front-runner’s own golf course. With two Super Bowl champions.

During an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan published last week, Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight Bo Nickal described a golf outing with the former president and New York Giants greats Lawrence Taylor and Ottis “O.J.” Anderson.

Nickal said that Trump was sitting cage-side with UFC founder and president Dana White, “and he invited me out to Bedminister in Jersey,” the home of Trump National Golf Club Bedminister.

“Coolest freaking dude, man. He was like, we didn’t talk about politics. We didn’t talk about anything. When I first got there, rolled up, I mean, there’s 36 Secret Service members,” Nickal recalled.

After Trump made some announcements through his people, Nickal said, “then we just golf for, like, four hours. Rode in the cart with him. And he was, like, the coolest guy.”

“So with it. So smart — asked me about fighting. We’re talking about all the boxing, talked about football, talked about baseball, talked about golf. And he was so sharp and with it.”

Then there was the “super surreal” golf foursome of Trump, LT and Anderson. What amazed Nickal, however, was how “super with it” Trump was even though the former president is 77 and — as Rogan noted — had handled what could be the world’s hardest job.

“He’s the only guy that went through four years in the White House and didn’t seem to age,” Rogan said. “Everybody gets in that White House and they just fall apart. Their hair gets gray, they look tired all the time, They just look like the weight of the world — which it literally is — on their shoulders.”

Will age be a factor in the 2024 election?

Not only that, he was a good golfer, beating LT — himself known for his golf game — in a thousand-a-hole competition. On the 18th hole, Nickal said, Trump first teed off to the middle of the fairway. Then, 150 yards out, used his second stroke to put the ball “two feet from the pin” to set up a tap-in.

“Ball is like, in the middle of the arc, not even coming down yet, he turns around,” Nickal said. “Doesn’t even watch it land, walks right back to the car. And the caddy was like, ‘nice shot, Mr. President.’ And I was like, ‘damn, that was clutch.'”

“And he looks at me, he goes, ‘Don’t you want your president to be clutch?'”

Plenty of respondents noted that this was the kind of story about Trump that never gets an airing in the establishment media:

However, the subtext is clear: In 2024, do you want the guy who was the subject of this anecdote, or a guy who can’t find his way off a stage, falls down in public, or endlessly repeats clearly false stories?

In other words: Would you rather have a president who can beat Lawrence Taylor at golf? Or one who still thinks he’s a promising rookie at shortstop with the Toronto Maple Leafs or whatever those lying dog-faced Canuck soldiers are called?

The answer, one hopes, is a pretty clear one — no matter how much the establishment media dissembles on the matter.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Conversation