Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla inspect the Guard of Honour during the State visit by the president of the United States of America at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Wednesday. (Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Video: UK Welcomes Trump with Largest Ever Guard of Honor

 By Jack Davis  September 17, 2025 at 6:51am
Britain’s Royal Family gave President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a lavish welcome Wednesday as the Trumps arrived at Windsor Castle.

After flying on Marine One to the historic castle on the outskirts of London, the president and his wife were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales prior to the formal welcome from King Charles and Queen Camilla, according to the BBC.

The pageantry included a carriage procession from the landing site to the castle itself. Trump and King Charles III rode together while the first lady and queen rode in a separate coach.

An honor guard of 1,300 service members plucked from the Army, Royal Navy, and RAF were scheduled to participate in what was the largest ever guard of honor for a state visit to Great Britain.

The BBC noted that the king and president acted as if they were old friends.

“As they finished inspecting the guard of honor, the pair laughed and joked with the President saying ‘thanks very much’ several times as he was led back to the dais by the King,” the BBC reported.

CBS noted that Trump will visit the grave of Queen Elizabeth II during his visit to Windsor, where a joint U.S.-British flyover will take place.

Bloomberg noted that Trump did not arrive empty-handed.

He was accompanied by American tech company CEOs, who pledged $42.3 billion worth of investments in British artificial intelligence projects

Far from the pomp, Trump was under attack by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who criticized the president in an Op-Ed in the Guardian.

“President Donald Trump and his coterie have perhaps done the most to fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world in recent years,” Khan wrote, noting he criticized Trump during Trump’s first-term visit to Britain.

“Six years later, the tactics we see from today’s White House seem no different. Scapegoating minorities, illegally deporting U.S. citizens, deploying the military to the streets of diverse cities. These actions aren’t just inconsistent with western values — they’re straight out of the autocrat’s playbook,” he wrote.

However, The New York Times noted that no other American president has ever been invited to Britain for a second state visit. Trump’s first took place in 2018.

Conversation