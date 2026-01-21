Video: Unhinged Don Lemon Calls Nicki Minaj a Fake Black Person After She Demands 'That Thug' Be Thrown in Jail for Church Invasion

Race-hustling buffoon Don Lemon inadvertently dunked on himself by accusing Caribbean rap sensation Nicki Minaj of not being black.

The clown show unfolded Monday, when Lemon called Minaj — the world’s best-selling female rapper — a “homophobic bigot” who doesn’t care about black people because she’s not black.

The fired CNN host also slandered Minaj — a Christian — by falsely insisting she’s an illegal alien who should be deported.

“I usually don’t respond to this stuff, but let me just say this: Nicki Minaj, stop talking about sh*t for which you know nothing about,” he screeched. “This is out of your depth, by the way, and you are a homophobic bigot.”

The disgraced podcaster continued: “You do not care about African-Americans, and you’re not an African-American. From what I know, you are reportedly an undocumented citizen, so you should be deported under Donald Trump’s rules.”

Fact check: Minaj is not an illegal alien. She’s a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago who immigrated to the U.S. at age 5 with her parents.

She has a green card, which means she is a lawful permanent resident.

WARNING: The following video and X posts contain vulgar language that may offend some viewers.

Don Lemon loses his shit on Nicki Minaj attacks… “Nicki Minaj, you are a homophobic biggot, you don’t care about African Americans, you’re not an African American, you are reportedly an undocumented citizen, your husband is a sex offender, and another family member is a… https://t.co/vsDFQjSIqT pic.twitter.com/8zF7Vw4RkR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 19, 2026

The triggered Lemon was reacting to several X posts by Minaj, in which she slammed him as a “thug” who should be jailed for defending anti-ICE rioters who stormed a Christian church.

While livestreaming the protest, Lemon accosted a church elder who was trying to exit the building in order to escape the left-wing mob.

“I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!” Minaj wrote Monday on X in response to footage of Lemon aggressively confronting a senior citizen at church.

“HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!” she added.

DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xoQBl9KDJY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026

In response to outrage over her use of the moniker “DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON,” Minaj explained that “I purposely wrote it that way b/c I knew that would be the only way to get the cock suckas to post about it.”

“They would’ve all collectively ignored the despicable behavior displayed by Lemon head.”

The best-selling rapper also got the last laugh after learning her latest single “My Life” debuted at No. 1 following a 44,000 percent spike in sales.

As usual, Lemon made a fool of himself while trying to smear Minaj, who is exponentially more successful and popular than he’ll ever be.

Minaj also shared a damning X post from a fan who ripped Lemon as a hypocrite, a misogynist, and “an alcoholic.”

“This is the same man who goes home every day to his white husband, yet parades himself as PRO BLACK, questioning Black people’s authenticity and telling others to “prove” their Blackness while feeling bold enough to speak on @NickiMinja,” the X post read.

“This is an alcoholic who was FIRED from a 17-year career because of a long, documented pattern of misogyny, hostility, and disturbing behavior.”

This is the same man who goes home every day to his white husband, yet parades himself as PRO BLACK, questioning Black people’s authenticity and telling others to “prove” their Blackness while feeling bold enough to speak on @NICKIMINAJ This is an alcoholic who was FIRED from a… pic.twitter.com/mLLsB1XUIm — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕛𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕖 (@FeelTheBass86) January 19, 2026

Don Lemon should quit while he’s behind and leave Nicki Minaj alone. This petty feud won’t end well for him.

Mike Davis Says Don Lemon Can Be Hit With TWO Charges of Civil Rights Violations Against White People And Christians, He Built The Case AGAINST Himself: “You can charge him twice. Once for violating civil rights of White people, but twice for violating civil rights of… pic.twitter.com/AM4Kydv547 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2026

If he’s lucky, he won’t be thrown in jail for his disgusting, anti-American, anti-Christian stunt.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.