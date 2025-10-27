Video: US Congressman Moves to Punish Nigeria for Allowing Muslims to Slaughter Christians

The slaughter of Christians in Nigeria requires American action, according to a West Virginian congressman.

Republican Rep. Riley Moore has called upon Secretary of State Marco Rubio to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, which would limit aid to the African nation., as noted by a release on Moore’s website.

President Donald Trump imposed that designation in his first term, only to have that reversed by former President Joe Biden.

“What we want is for the killings to stop,” Moore said in a video posted to X, adding that Nigerian Christians are facing “a systematic campaign of persecution by Islamic terrorist organizations.”

Multiple Islamic terrorist organizations have been “discriminately targeting Christians and killing them,” he said.

He said naming Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern would reduce U.S. support for the government that is turning a blind eye to the killings.

“I think there is a question of there is collusion in between the current Islamic government in Nigeria and these terrorist organizations that are killing Christians en masse,” he explained.

Moore said there had been “this year alone, 7,000 Christians murdered, that’s 35 a day are killed in Nigeria just for professing their faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

The video also includes a Nigerian minister calling for action from the U.S. to save persecuted Christians.

“The government in Nigeria is complicit in the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Christ,” Moore said in another recent interview, according to the Peoples Gazette.

“If I should give some numbers really quick here: There have been 50,000 to 100,000 murdered Christians in Nigeria. This is an astounding number nobody is talking about. It’s genocidal numbers. And at the same period, we have had over 19,000 churches attacked or destroyed.”

“Nobody seems to really care about it. This is something, as a Christian myself and a Catholic, this is something I deeply care about. My Christian brothers and sisters are being murdered in Nigeria, and this is me raising the alarm in the United States and say we have to do something. This is so alarming and concerning.”

In Moore’s letter to Rubio calling for Nigeria to be named a Country of Particular Concern, he said it is becoming known as “the deadliest place in the world to be a Christian.”

“Just this year, a priest was kidnapped and murdered on Ash Wednesday and 54 Christians were martyred on Palm Sunday. 7,000 Christians have been martyred this year alone. More than 50,000 Christians have been murdered since 2009,” he wrote.

“The United States cannot stand idly by while believers are slaughtered. We must acknowledge the religious nature of this scourge of anti-Christian violence from radical Islamic terrorists,” he continued.

“It’s time for the United States to defend our brothers and sisters in Christ, and designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern will provide the diplomatic levers to do just that. I urge Secretary Rubio to designate Nigeria as a CPC without delay.”

