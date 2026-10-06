Video: USNORTHCOM Repositioning Hundreds of Troops to Rio Grande After Servicemen Fired on from Mexico

Hundreds of American troops are reinforcing the U.S. southern border after an incident in which Coast Guard members were fired upon from Mexico.

Coast Guard personnel “encountered gunfire” in the Sept. 26 incident near Garceno, Texas, according to the Center Square.

No Coast Guard personnel were injured by the shots, which came from Mexico.

“Threats to Coast Guard members and our partners are taken extremely seriously. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation,” it said.

REPORT: Coast Guard personnel intercepting migrants crossing the Rio Grande River in Texas exchanged gunfire with people on the Mexican side of the border last week while working with other federal agencies.

https://t.co/MfIthy980x — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) October 2, 2026

Since then, hundreds of U.S. troops are being deployed to southern Texas, U.S. Northern Command said.

Do you support the deployment of more troops to the southern border after recent gunfire incidents? Yes, it's necessary for security No, it's an overreaction Unsure, need more information Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's necessary for security 96% (49 votes) No, it's an overreaction 2% (1 vote) Unsure, need more information 2% (1 vote)

On Friday, USNORTHCOM announced that Joint Task Force-Southern Border began Operation Unified Resolve to rapidly add to the troops and agencies protecting the border.

“This week, hundreds of JTF-SB U.S. service members and associated equipment are repositioning to the Rio Grande Valley in support of the operation to strengthen border security operations, increase the joint force’s ability to respond to threats and support federal law enforcement partners operating along the Rio Grande,” USNORTHCOM said.

“Operation Unified Resolve will increase patrol capacity, reinforce key areas, provide additional monitoring and detections capabilities, and reinforce security of critical location in support of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” the release said.

“Mexico is participating with 500 Army and National Guard personnel, supported by two UH-60 helicopters from the Air Force, drones, and mobile and semi-fixed anti-drone equipment, with the objective of helping to prevent drug and human trafficking.” More from our reporting last week: — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 5, 2026

“Law enforcement sources confirm that roughly 500 troops are deploying this week to Texas’ Rio Grande Valley — Being dropped onto islands by chinook helicopters,” News Nation reporter Ali Bradley posted on X.

“It comes after suspected cartel members shot at a USCG vessel near Roma over the weekend — The coast guard returned fire,” she wrote.

Bradley cited a Coast Guard statement that said, “On Sept. 26, Coast Guard Forces Rio Grande personnel encountered gunfire from the Mexican border in the vicinity of Garceno, Texas, while conducting joint interdiction operations with federal partners on the Rio Grande.”

#BREAKING Law enforcement sources confirm that roughly 500 troops are deploying this week to Texas’ Rio Grande Valley —Being dropped onto islands by chinook helicopters. It comes after suspected cartel members shot at a USCG vessel near Roma over the weekend—The coast guard returned fire. @USCG in a statement saying, “On Sept. 26, Coast Guard Forces Rio Grande personnel encountered gunfire from the Mexican border in the vicinity of Garceno, Texas while conducting joint interdiction operations with federal partners on the Rio Grande. Coast Guard personnel returned fire. No injuries to Coast Guard, or other personnel were reported, and no damage to Coast Guard assets was reported. The Coast Guard works closely with U.S. Border Patrol, the Department of War and the Texas Military Department to secure the border, disrupt illicit activity and protect the American people. We will continue to leverage a layered, integrated approach to control, secure, and defend the border that strengthens our collective ability to counter illicit activity and safeguard our personnel and the communities we serve. Threats to Coast Guard members and our partners are taken extremely seriously. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.” 🎥 via Mateo Garcia — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 2, 2026

“The Coast Guard works closely with U.S. Border Patrol, the Department of War and the Texas Military Department to secure the border, disrupt illicit activity and protect the American people,” the statement said.

“We will continue to leverage a layered, integrated approach to control, secure, and defend the border that strengthens our collective ability to counter illicit activity and safeguard our personnel and the communities we serve,” the Coast Guard said.

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