Share
News
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations officers conduct a demonstration with a helicopter of their rapid response capabilities during a joint combined exercise at the border between El Paso, Texas, U.S and Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, in a file photo from Aug. 13. About 500 U.S. military troops are deploying this week to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas after suspected cartel members shot at a U.S. Coast Guard vessel near Roma over the weekend.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations officers conduct a demonstration with a helicopter of their rapid response capabilities during a joint combined exercise at the border between El Paso, Texas, U.S and Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, in a file photo from Aug. 13. About 500 U.S. military troops are deploying this week to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas after suspected cartel members shot at a U.S. Coast Guard vessel near Roma over the weekend. (Herika Martinez - AFP / Getty Images)

Video: USNORTHCOM Repositioning Hundreds of Troops to Rio Grande After Servicemen Fired on from Mexico

 By Jack Davis  October 5, 2026 at 5:23pm
Share

Hundreds of American troops are reinforcing the U.S. southern border after an incident in which Coast Guard members were fired upon from Mexico.

Coast Guard personnel “encountered gunfire” in the Sept. 26 incident near Garceno, Texas, according to the Center Square.

No Coast Guard personnel were injured by the shots, which came from Mexico.

“Threats to Coast Guard members and our partners are taken extremely seriously. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation,” it said.

Since then, hundreds of U.S. troops are being deployed to southern Texas, U.S. Northern Command said.

Do you support the deployment of more troops to the southern border after recent gunfire incidents?

On Friday, USNORTHCOM announced that Joint Task Force-Southern Border began Operation Unified Resolve to rapidly add to the troops and agencies protecting the border.

“This week, hundreds of JTF-SB U.S. service members and associated equipment are repositioning to the Rio Grande Valley in support of the operation to strengthen border security operations, increase the joint force’s ability to respond to threats and support federal law enforcement partners operating along the Rio Grande,” USNORTHCOM said.

“Operation Unified Resolve will increase patrol capacity, reinforce key areas, provide additional monitoring and detections capabilities, and reinforce security of critical location in support of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” the release said.

Related:
Coast Guard Issues Sad Announcement on Search for Downed Medical Plane Near Nantucket

“Law enforcement sources confirm that roughly 500 troops are deploying this week to Texas’ Rio Grande Valley — Being dropped onto islands by chinook helicopters,” News Nation reporter Ali Bradley posted on X.

“It comes after suspected cartel members shot at a USCG vessel near Roma over the weekend — The coast guard returned fire,” she wrote.

Bradley cited a Coast Guard statement that said,  “On Sept. 26, Coast Guard Forces Rio Grande personnel encountered gunfire from the Mexican border in the vicinity of Garceno, Texas, while conducting joint interdiction operations with federal partners on the Rio Grande.”

“The Coast Guard works closely with U.S. Border Patrol, the Department of War and the Texas Military Department to secure the border, disrupt illicit activity and protect the American people,” the statement said.

“We will continue to leverage a layered, integrated approach to control, secure, and defend the border that strengthens our collective ability to counter illicit activity and safeguard our personnel and the communities we serve,” the Coast Guard said.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Video: USNORTHCOM Repositioning Hundreds of Troops to Rio Grande After Servicemen Fired on from Mexico
Christa Pike's Attorney Calls for Death Penalty to Be 'Taken Off the Table' After Botched Execution Attempt
'Horrific': Deadly Mass Shooting Rocks Small-Town Homecoming Celebration
Trump to Sign Executive Order to Lower Diesel Costs: Report
U.S. Quickly Pulls All B-1 Bombers from U.K. Base in Wake of Terror Threat
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation