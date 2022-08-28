Video: Violence Hits Chuck E. Cheese as Grown Adults Engage in All-Out Brawl

Chuck E. Cheese is supposed to be a place where kids can be kids.

Apparently, in today’s day and age of outrage and pride, even that has been taken away.

On Saturday, a brawl broke out between numerous adults at one South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese, according to WYFF.

When police arrived on the scene, what they witnessed was absolute mayhem.

A large crowd inside the restaurant was arguing and attacking one another. One security guard at the Chuck E. Cheese was even punched in the head, but could not identify who attacked him.

As officers attempted to break up the brawl, the crowd continued to fight. One woman was even taken into custody for breach of peace after refusing officer commands to stop approaching, cursing and yelling at others, WYFF reported.

Two others, a 48-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, were arrested and charged with breach of peace.

“They just came flying in. I’ve seen cops in there before, but they were flying in,” Kenneth MacBride, a witness to the incident, told WYFF.

“About 100 people evacuated, and they were all screaming and cursing at each other. It was intense.”

According to MacBride, kids had gathered at the restaurant to celebrate one of their birthdays.

“It doesn’t make me feel great to know that there are young children there for a birthday party witnessing something that they’re going to be traumatized by now. It’s just upsetting to see something like that happen,” MacBride said.

WCSC-TV released footage of the fight which has since made the rounds on social media.

Fight at Chuck E Cheese’s, North Charleston, SC. pic.twitter.com/50b91Q5Wt8 — RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) August 22, 2022

According to WCSC, police have been called to this Chuck E. Cheese multiple times in the past. In 2016, police were called to the restaurant to respond to a shooting and, on a separate occasion, a burglary.

The rule of law has been broken to the point that not even children’s restaurants are safe.

As this country continues to become more lawless and Godless, expect these sorts of brawls to become more commonplace.

This is what happens when the leftist value of prideful self-expression is allowed to run rampant throughout our culture.

