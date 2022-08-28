Share
Commentary
The above image is of a Chuck E Cheese in Dublin, California.
Commentary
The above image is of a Chuck E Cheese in Dublin, California. (Smith Collection - Gado / Getty Images)

Video: Violence Hits Chuck E. Cheese as Grown Adults Engage in All-Out Brawl

 By Michael Austin  August 28, 2022 at 1:23pm
Share

Chuck E. Cheese is supposed to be a place where kids can be kids.

Apparently, in today’s day and age of outrage and pride, even that has been taken away.

On Saturday, a brawl broke out between numerous adults at one South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese, according to WYFF.

When police arrived on the scene, what they witnessed was absolute mayhem.

A large crowd inside the restaurant was arguing and attacking one another. One security guard at the Chuck E. Cheese was even punched in the head, but could not identify who attacked him.

Trending:
Deputy Elections Clerk Strikes Plea Deal, Flips on Boss

As officers attempted to break up the brawl, the crowd continued to fight. One woman was even taken into custody for breach of peace after refusing officer commands to stop approaching, cursing and yelling at others, WYFF reported.

Two others, a 48-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, were arrested and charged with breach of peace.

“They just came flying in. I’ve seen cops in there before, but they were flying in,” Kenneth MacBride, a witness to the incident, told WYFF.

“About 100 people evacuated, and they were all screaming and cursing at each other. It was intense.”

Is violence becoming more common in America?

According to MacBride, kids had gathered at the restaurant to celebrate one of their birthdays.

“It doesn’t make me feel great to know that there are young children there for a birthday party witnessing something that they’re going to be traumatized by now. It’s just upsetting to see something like that happen,” MacBride said.

WCSC-TV released footage of the fight which has since made the rounds on social media.

Related:
Bystanders in Shock as Double Amputee in Motorized Wheelchair Allegedly Attacks Firefighters

According to WCSC, police have been called to this Chuck E. Cheese multiple times in the past. In 2016, police were called to the restaurant to respond to a shooting and, on a separate occasion, a burglary.

The rule of law has been broken to the point that not even children’s restaurants are safe.

As this country continues to become more lawless and Godless, expect these sorts of brawls to become more commonplace.

This is what happens when the leftist value of prideful self-expression is allowed to run rampant throughout our culture.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Video: Violence Hits Chuck E. Cheese as Grown Adults Engage in All-Out Brawl
Former Governor Ralph Northam's Dead Man Switch Triggered, Virginia Now Forced to Join with California
Former White House Adviser Says Biden Admin Is Running the 'Epicenter' of Child Trafficking
New Species of Giant Sea Bug Discovered ... Watch What They Do When an Alligator Corpse Drops to Their Level
Never Trumper Tries to Trash DeSantis, Then Photos Emerge and It Backfires Spectacularly
See more...

Conversation