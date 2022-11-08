Parler Share
Video: Voting Issues Hit Arizona, Poll Worker Delivers Bad News About Machines to Waiting Voters

 By Michael Austin  November 8, 2022 at 10:09am
Several pictures and videos posted on social media early Tuesday morning show various Arizona polling stations encountering issues as voters attempted to cast their ballots.

In one such video posted to Twitter by Tyler Bowyer, chief operating officer of the conservative group Turning Point USA and a member of the Republican National Committee, a poll worker explained to voters in Maricopa County that the voting machines are not working.

The video was recorded in Anthem, Arizona, at a polling station located at a local outlet mall.

Dems' Worst Nightmare Sends Opponent Running with Tail Between Legs, Race Called Right as Polls Closed

“We have two tabulators. One of the tabulators is not working. The other tabulator is taking about 75 percent successful. So, 25 percent of them are being misread,” the poll worker said in the video.

He went on to say that the error could be the result of a printer problem, or the second tabulator was malfunctioning as well.

After assuring everyone in line that all the votes would be read, the poll worker was met with skepticism from some of the voters present.

Another tweet posted by Cronkite News Tuesday morning revealed additional voting machines at the Burton Barr Phoenix Library were malfunctioning as well.

The tweet showed a picture of poll workers waiting outside for replacement voting machines to arrive.

According to Amelia Fabiano, a reporter at of KNXV-TV in Phoneix, poll workers told her the site was only being used as a ballot drop-off site until the new tabulation machines arrive.

Despite Voting Machine Problems, Kari Lake Overcomes Double-Digit Deficit, Race Dead Heat

Maricopa County officials responded directly to the picture shortly thereafter, informing voters of alternatives.

“Update: Voters at Burton Barr have three options. They can drop off ballots at door number three, wait for tabulator to come online, or go to another location nearby,” a tweet from the county’s official account read.

Several key high-profile races are taking place in the Grand Canyon State, including the gubernatorial contest between former Phoenix television anchor Republican Kari Lake and her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s current secretary of state.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the polls heading into Tuesday looked to be in Lake’s favor.

As of Tuesday, 49.5 percent of votes appear to be heading Lake’s way versus 47.1 percent for Hobbs, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Conversation