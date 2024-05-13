Christian apologist G.K. Chesterton once observed, “When men stop believing in God they don’t believe in nothing; they believe in anything.”

A disturbing display at the Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday demonstrated the truth of those words in the best — or, depending on your perspective, the worst — way possible.

The Irish contestant this year, Bambie Ray Robinson, performed what seemed to be a satanic ritual in the international competition.

The singer has called herself a “witch” and her music “Ouija pop,” according to The Evening Standard.

Robinson, who uses the stage name “Bambie Thug,” also says she is “queer” and “non-binary” and demands that people use the pronouns “they” and “them” when referring to her.

In addition, the Irish news outlet RTE reported she was highly critical of Israeli TV’s commentary on her act.

The Israeli commentators called her performance the “most scary of the night” and warned parents to keep their children away, something Robinson apparently found most offensive (ironically).

Likewise, she has been vocally against Israel’s inclusion in the contest at all.

The European Broadcasting Corp. had to repeatedly ask her to remove pro-Palestinian slogans from her costume, she’s worn a Palestinian keffiyeh in interviews, and she and her team “cried” over Israel’s advancement of the semifinals, according to The Jerusalem Post.

But Robinson’s performance Tuesday — with her dressed in an all-black ensemble and a headpiece resembling devil horns, rising up from a pentagram inscribed in the stage and surrounded with candles — was apparently perfectly acceptable in her mind.

“A satanic ritual was performed on stage at Eurovision 2024,” Tanya Tay Posobiec wrote as she shared a video of Robinson’s act on social media. “God save Europe.”

The clip included some helpful commentary, with a voiceover saying, “Ireland just performed a live satanic ritual onstage for the Eurovision 2024 semifinals. Viewer discretion is advised. At the end of this clip, there is some demonic possession being re-enacted.”

And indeed, the warning was necessary.

By the end of the song, Robinson had divested herself of her ridiculous dress, instead wearing what looked like a body stocking with bondage gear, and performed as a demon possessing one of her shirtless male dancers while surrounded by fire.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

A satanic ritual was performed on stage at Eurovision 2024. God save Europe pic.twitter.com/uwtUmo0zjP — Tanya Tay Posobiec ☦️ (@realTanyaTay) May 8, 2024

A quick perusal of the lyrics of the song she performed, “Doomsday Blue,” which ostensibly is about an ex-lover (how original), shows they reference the curse of destruction from the “Harry Potter” books and explicitly involved casting a spell to forget said lover.

Though Robinson was the first Irish artist to make it to the finals of Eurovision since 2000 and finished third overall, the public overwhelmingly preferred Israel’s Eden Golan.

Here it is — Eden Golan’s Eurovision performance from the finale show pic.twitter.com/4XvDWBeigg — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 11, 2024

The 20-year-old received 323 points from a public television vote, while Robinson received only 136, according to the Post.

Who is a better role model for children? 🇮🇪Bambie Thug: A self-described ‘witch’ who promotes satanic sacrifice, blood rituals and moral depravity? 🇮🇱Eden Golan: An angelic woman, with the voice of an angel who promotes God, respecting others and kindness? pic.twitter.com/fCRpE2IVaV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 11, 2024

Whether the satanic ceremony was “real” or not is beside the point — at some, mimicking evil becomes indistinguishable from actual evil.

Post-Christian Europe, desperate to fill the hole left by its rejection of God, has not moved further toward “enlightenment.”

Rather, it has reverted to the pagan darkness, with Robinson embracing the kind of dark, druidic paganism that her forbearers sought so hard to eradicate.

Humanity needs God, and if people cannot find God the way he intended, through Christianity, they will turn to a false version to fulfill the same need.

Whether through false idols such as fame, wealth and pleasure or the more explicit alternate religions of satanism and neo-paganism, modern people left adrift by atheism will believe in just about anything, Chesterton wrote so long ago.

Unfortunately for Robinson and her cohorts, a deal with the devil, as Dr. Jekyll or Dr. Faustus could tell you, will only destroy you in the end.

The only crumb of comfort to be drawn from this debacle might be that, as with the witches who tried to curse then-President Donald Trump in 2020, Robinson might be the best unintentional advertisement for Israel’s cause this side of the Golden Gate Bridge shutdown.

Because if the satanists are against you, you know you’ve done something right.

