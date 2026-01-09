Video of the Week: Dem Treasurer Gets Lost Frantically Trying to Dodge Reporter, Ends up Wandering Hopelessly as He Peppers Her with Corruption Questions

For sheer entertainment, watching Democrats demonstrate their cluelessness never disappoints.

Add a tenacious journalist to the mix, and you get the highest of high comedy.

In a hilarious video posted Wednesday to YouTube, reporter Charlie LeDuff of the state news-focused Michigan Enjoyer confronted suspected embezzler Traci Kornak, former treasurer of the Michigan Democratic Party, as she emerged from a courtroom. LeDuff then followed her around and peppered her with questions as she tried in vain to find the elevator.

As LeDuff wrote Wednesday in the Enjoyer, Kornak allegedly spent years stealing money from her ward, a brain-damaged elderly woman.

These particular embezzlement allegations, however, go beyond ordinary criminality.

LeDuff asserted, for instance, that Kornak’s close friend, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, effectively shielded the party’s treasurer by conducting a sham investigation.

Likewise, LeDuff claimed Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan knew about the scandal and nonetheless planned to appoint Kornak to a judgeship.

Now, the repellent Whitmer, a notorious COVID-era tyrant, almost certainly will not get that chance.

“Ms. Kornak,” LeDuff said, greeting the suspect with a microphone as she exited the courtroom, “sounds to me like the judge thinks you embezzled from a brain-damaged old lady. You have any comment on that?”

Predictably, Kornak and her lawyer turned and walked in the other direction. Eventually, though, it would become clear that they had no idea where they were going.

“Can you tell me what happened?” LeDuff asked as he walked beside Kornak.

“Stop touching me,” the suspect insisted, though video evidence could not confirm whether or not the reporter made contact.

“Don’t you think you shouldn’t have touched the woman’s money?” LeBuff asked.

“Don’t you think that you shouldn’t have — ” the frazzled-sounding Kornak replied. Apparently, she tried to think of a snappy comeback, but her brain failed her.

Speaking of which, Kornak again lost cognitive function when LeBuff proceeded to his next line of questioning.

“Did you collude with the attorney general to make this case go away?” he asked, pointing his microphone toward her as they walked. “Do you think she should be impeached?”

“Stop touching me,” Kornak replied.

This time, video evidence showed that LeBuff never came close to touching the suspect.

In other words, Kornak was confused. Perhaps that explains why she then immediately walked through a door and walked back out of it, desperately searching for an elevator that was nowhere in sight.

Then came LeDuff’s crowning comedic achievement.

“So,” he asked as he followed her back out the door. “Where do you think this ranks in terms of skulduggery? Pedophiles? Puppy abusers? And people who steal old people’s money?”

Meanwhile, Kornak searched for a door handle or anything that would allow her to escape this journalist. She even walked past the elevator on one occasion before changing direction, returning to it, and entering, thereby bringing an end to her harrowing ordeal with LeDuff and his direct questions.

Whether infamous or obscure, Democrats despise real journalists.

Recall in October, for instance, when former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped at a reporter who dared to ask why she refused the National Guard during the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

“Shut up!” the finger-wagging Pelosi barked in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “I did not refuse the National Guard. The president didn’t send it. Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you’re a serious journalist?”

NEW: Rep. Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter and puts her finger in her face after being asked about J6. Reporter: “Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6th?” Pelosi: “Shut up!”pic.twitter.com/Djm1Y7PVDs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2025

Pelosi might as well have yelled, “Shut up! You’re supposed to protect Democrats, like the rest of the media does!”

What is it about the Democratic Party that attracts miserable, corrupt. prickly, unhinged, violence-mongering, demon-possessed malcontents?

If we had more journalists like LeDuff, perhaps we could discover the answer.

