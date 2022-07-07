Share
Commentary

Video: WH Spox Accidentally Humiliates Joe Biden as a Parent After Fox Reporter Asks About Hunter

 By Warner Todd Huston  July 7, 2022 at 11:49am
The White House is still running away at full speed from answering questions concerning President Joe Biden’s clear lies about son Hunter’s shady business dealings and refusing to say what he knew and when he knew it.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre once again refused to speak to the recent revelation in the form of a voicemail that Biden left for his son that clearly proved he was aware of the younger Biden’s business dealings.

During the press conference, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about the voicemail the then former vice president left on his son’s phone, and Doocy wondered if this proved that Biden did, indeed, know what Hunter was doing?

Jean-Pierre flatly refused to answer the question, but even in the face of the evidence, she stated that if Joe Biden said he never spoke to Hunter about his businesses, then “that stands.”

“Well, first, I’ll say that what the president said stands,” Jean-Pierre dismissively told Doocy. “So, if he, if that’s what the president said, that, that is what stands.”

In the 2018 voicemail in question, Joe Biden told his son that he is “clear” of any issues with his meeting with the chairman of the Chinese energy company, CEFC, whom Hunter met in a Miami hotel in May of 2017. Joe noted that an article on the meeting published by the New York Times did not implicate Hunter in anything nefarious.

Has the media ignored Joe Biden's lies about his son, Hunter?

“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you have a chance give me a call. Nothing urgent — I just wanted to talk with you,” Joe Biden said in the voicemail. “I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear.”

But with the voicemail, it is clear that Joe Biden knew exactly who Hunter was meeting, and it showed he was clearly worried that it might mean bad publicity.

Despite the obvious evidence on Hunter’s laptop and this recently revealed voicemail in Joe’s own voice, the president and his allies have continued to claim that he was wholly unaware of any of his son’s business deals and that he “never talked” to Hunter about it.

Yet, despite all this evidence, Joe Biden’s own press secretary was reduced to telling the media that they will have to take up Joe’s relationship with his own son with that son’s public relations representative.

What a humiliating display of passing the buck and refusing to tell the truth.

But what is even worse is that most of the media is perfectly willing to allow Joe Biden to get away with this behavior, even as they continue to attack all of former President Donald Trump’s children in near-daily attacks.

In fact, the media seemed perfectly fine with what Joe said in 2019 when he said in absolute terms, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden said, according to USA Today. “Here’s what I know. Trump should be investigated.”

Biden has even been seen sternly lecturing reporters who dare to ask him about the mounting evidence that he was fully aware of Hunter’s shady business deals with foreign nationals  — where Hunter was selling his dad’s name with the promise of peddling influence.

It was also reported that Hunter was under federal surveillance for his ties with China. And we are expected to believe that a former vice president of the United States would not have caught wind of this investigation?

Meanwhile, the hits keep coming about Hunter, with the latest scandalous news of a video that showed a crazed Hunter doing drugs in a sensory deprivation tank at the same time he was reportedly undergoing rehab treatment.

The constant stream of damning information, videos, emails and stories about how thoroughly low-class Hunter Biden is continues unabated, even as his father insists that Hunter “is the smartest man I know.”

But that’s alright, Karine Jean-Pierre, you keep doing your expert impression of a stonewall.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
