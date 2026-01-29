Video: Witches Are Uniting to Cast Spells on Trump and ICE, and Are Posting Them on Social Media So Others Can Mimic Their Witchcraft

The demonic left is conjuring up every possible effort to impede the work of President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including witchcraft.

Cassandra McDonald, a writer for the conservative website Gateway Pundit, posted a video of one of these witches to the social media platform X on Wednesday.

And it’s eye-opening — for a number of reasons.

The woman in question, recording from her car as many in her circle do, told the camera, “If you don’t know, I’ve done a couple spells over on my YouTube channel if you want to check them out and see if you want to try them yourselves.

“I feel like … the more witches that ally up and do magic, the better.”

“We did get a couple of manifestations that look good,” she stated, adding, “parts of the government are responding to Trump and trying to abolish Trump.”

What exactly “abolish” means remains unanswered, but the video continues from there.

After adding that witches wanted former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to make statements, which they did, the woman said, “That makes me a little more confident that the spells are working.”

I watched the world’s ugliest tiktok witch talk about casting spells on ICE so now you also have to. pic.twitter.com/k98Qh1BFKH — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) January 28, 2026

Anyone viewing this footage will find that the woman’s statements aren’t the only jarring part.

Witches are against the Trump administration. The other side is quite literally allying itself with Satan and his minions.

That is every reason to pray for them and implore Jesus Christ to embrace them under his protection.

But what many viewers will note — and focus on — is the poor state of the woman speaking.

She begins by asking viewers to ignore her lips, which are scabbed over, noting she picks at them when she is nervous.

She is overweight and has likely been the target of ridicule for her wandering eye.

She has almost certainly built resentment that has devolved into hatred for the world over the years. She cannot remain who she is and climb the social ladder. So, instead of changing and embarking on a journey of self-improvement, she lashes out against the ladder itself, denouncing those who choose to climb.

This makes her a willing vessel for the evil one.

We should not only pray for the Trump administration, but pray for her, also.

In Matthew 5:43-44, Christ said, “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

It is as he commands.

This woman can find the equal footing she desires with those she conspires against, but only if she abandons those efforts to bring about their demise. We are all made equal through Christ and the salvation he offers us.

