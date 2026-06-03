Video: WNBA Punishes Brittney Griner for Manhandling Angel Reese in On-Court Clash

Two of the biggest names in the WNBA collided Tuesday, leaving Brittney Griner $500 poorer.

Griner, the Connecticut Sun’s center, was slapped with a foul after a brief moment when Angel Reese hit the floor amid wild arm waving, according to Yahoo Sports.

Griner was hit with a Flagrant 1 foul for the incident, which added to her bad night as Reese and the Atlanta Dream defeated the Sun 91-75. WNBA rules establish the fine for Flagrant 1 fouls at $500.

When the New York Post summarized the incident, it noted that the two players were jockeying for position for a rebound when their arms became entangled.

Brittney Griner received a Flagrant 1 for this play against Angel Reese. pic.twitter.com/ukVqIzJN1j — espnW (@espnW) June 3, 2026

“The duo rotated with their arms locked to the point that Reese faced the basket while Griner had her back to the hoop, which led to an awkward scenario when one moment later Reese attempted to run toward the loose ball in the paint while Griner’s arm held her back,” the outlet reported.

“Reese then suddenly lost her balance, throwing her hands up in the air while sliding the floor in a mannerism that perhaps leads to questions of whether she flopped,” the New York Post continued.

Griner seemed surprised to see Reese flailing on the floor but then helped her up.

Lol. Angel flopping. Even Griner was surprised she went down like that. https://t.co/jJOxuKGXWl — Goddy (@slimreezygoddy) June 3, 2026

“Now, should she have been fouled for this? I’m not sure. Did Angel flop? Maybe. Possibly. But the optics weren’t great, and the refs made Griner pay,” Zach Dean of Outkick commented on Fox News.

“Looked a little floppy to me on Angel’s end, but Griner’s arms are also longer than Reese’s sternum, so I’d imagine she just forgot she was there for a minute and ended up tossing her to the floor like a rag doll,” he wrote.

“No harm, no foul! Well, scratch that. No harm, yes foul. Oh well.”

Reese played for the Chicago Sky last year, but was traded to Atlanta after venting multiple frustrations with the Sky.

Angel Reese 6’3/165lbs Britney Griner 6’9/219lbs This 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 is what happens when you’re 6 inches TALLER than your opponent, and 54lbs HEAVIER than your opponent, but your opponent is the BEST REBOUNDER IN THE WORLD, and she is kicking your BUTT on the boards!!!!! 😂💪🏾… pic.twitter.com/xs9OO8mCwl — Hovah76 (@hovah76) June 3, 2026



Dream coach Karl Smesko said a 3-pointer from Reese helped the Dream turn the game around and win.

“I did think it was a momentum changer,” Smesko said. “Crowd loved it, team loved it, I loved it.”

“She’s been really open to kind of changing her shot and it’s shown up in practice… but in the game we haven’t had the same release we’ve had in practice, but today, that looked like a good one,” Smesko said.

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