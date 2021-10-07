Over the weekend, a stunning video began making the rounds on social media that appeared to be filmed by a teacher who was teaching her students a cute little song about wearing their masks to school.

Sung to the tune of “The Farmer in the Dell,” the kids were taught the lyrics:

I wear a mask to school,

I wear a mask to school,

Hi-ho, the derry-o,

I wear a mask to school.

It keeps my friends safe,

it keeps my friends safe,

Hi-ho, the derry-o,

It keeps my friends safe.

Every one of the children had a cloth mask securely tied to their bewildered little faces.

It is unclear where the was filmed or by whom, but it was uploaded to Twitter by the “Libs of TikTok” account that not long ago shared a video of a California teacher giggling about how she told her students they could pledge allegiance to the LGBT flag.

Preschool teacher films herself singing cringey mask song to masked toodlers pic.twitter.com/YueLqcEIAj — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2021

The sad sight of the wee ones being taught the COVID-era nursery rhyme ignited outrage and captured the attention of conservative commentator Steven Crowder who, as you can imagine, had quite a lot to say about it.

Although you can’t see their full faces, of course, the kids in the video look about as enthusiastic about their the little ditty as you might feel watching them learn it. Their lackluster “hooray” at the end of the video is particularly painful.

Poor little dears.

I have to say, as the mother of two young children, it’s difficult to get children at this age to wear pants, let alone face coverings, so I’m impressed they’re all sporting both with little apparent resistance.

These sweet little ones are at the age where it takes cute, snappy songs to teach them the fundamentals of how to properly relieve themselves, and so this zealous teacher is employing this same method to get them to go along with a public health practice that is being rejected by millions of adults who have the capacity to think more critically about what is being asked of them when they are requested to cover their faces in public.

What’s more, it absolutely pains me to consider how poorly these kids’ language skills are developing as they’re not only being taught catchy, indoctrinating nursery rhymes, but they can’t see their teacher’s mouth moving through her own mask in the most formative years of auditory and verbal development.

Yes, it’s all rather infuriating, but as Crowder pointed out, it may have also been illegal for this teacher to film the children singing (if you can call it that) her happy little masking song, depending on the state she was in and school policy.

Illegal or not, however, it’s still incredibly inappropriate to film young children in school and post it on social media to virtue-signal what a great job you’re doing indoctrinating young children to wear masks.

And even if most people have more basic decency than this, there are most likely many, many more children across the country who are being subjected to this nonsense. A quick Google search yields a plethora of YouTube videos and Pinterest links of pro-mask songs for kids that parents or teachers can use to try to drum up enthusiasm for the face coverings.

Sigh.

Kids have undoubtedly become political weapons in the battle over pandemic restrictions, and it’s both disgusting and devastating to witness considering it has been routinely demonstrated that children face a markedly reduced risk of harm from COVID-19 and simply do not need to wear masks.

My children are homeschooled, yet in the time that they and their peers have launched their elementary school careers, I’ve seen American schoolchildren become test subjects in a dangerous progressive-led sex ed project that has brought pornographic subject matter to our nation’s schools; be racially alienated from each other and told the condition of their heart is inextricably linked to the color of their skin; be used as pawns by unions battling to extract personal advantages in school reopening plans; and become subject to dehumanizing COVID-19 protocols that could serve to severely stunt their social, linguistic and even spiritual development.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration just overtly suggested you’re basically a domestic terrorist if you show up to school board meetings to yell at its members about all this insanity.

Are we really OK with what is happening to America’s schoolchildren? Are we really going to continue to subject them to the twisted game they’ve been caught up in?

As one of the sad anthems of my own youth declared, the kids aren’t all right.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.