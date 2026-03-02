VIDEO: Young Woman Brags She'll "Kill the **** Out of My Baby" - This Is What Turning from God Has Done to Our Country

Our country’s secularization is inextricably tied to its evil embrace of child murder.

Gallup polling indicates the number of Americans identifying as Christian was once over 90 percent in 1960, but that portion of the population has steadily declined. Despite being a majority by their numbers, Gallop now places Christians at 68 percent of the population as of 2023, with a 22 percent of Americans not having any religious affiliation.

The decision in Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in 1973 ushered in an era of dismemberment and death, numbering 64 million until the passage of Dobbs v. Jackson in 2022.

As Americans leave the church and abandon their moral foundations, the slaughter continues to unfold, and with it comes an unapologetic pro-abortion culture.

Look no further than a clip posted to social media platform X on Feb. 23 in which a woman, speaking to an anti-abortion activist outside of Planned Parenthood, proudly states, “I’m murdering my baby.”

The man filming told her, “I know it all seems like a joke and a game to you, but like everybody else, and everybody whose ever been before you, there’s going to be a day when you die and you’re going to stand before God and you’re going to pay account,” he said before she cut him off, once again, in the most cruel and callous manner possibly, stated, “I’m killing the f**k out of my baby.”

By the look of it, this woman, really a girl, appears to be a teenager.

Fans of “The Andy Griffith Show” may remember when Opie brought home his new girlfriend who didn’t appear much younger than this person.

This moment speaks to how incredibly far the public has been misled from the truth about women who seek abortions.

We have been told they are desperate, that they cannot put their careers on hold, and that they simply cannot afford to mother a child.

But this individual is smiling and laughing at murder. She’s enthusiastic. It’s not her last resort. It’s her first choice, and one she made easily.

When we remove God from our lives, we welcome the spirit of antichrist through the front door to find a home.

He’s delighting in this miserable business.

The man filming is correct.

A day will come when we will all have to stand before God.

We will have to answer for sweet, innocent children dying, an act for which there is no defense.

