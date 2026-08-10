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DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky reacts against the Indiana Fever during the first half at United Center on Aug. 8, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.
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DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky reacts against the Indiana Fever during the first half at United Center on Aug. 8, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

Videos: 5 of the Most Vicious 'Fouls' from DiJonai Carrington, the WNBA Player Ejected for Striking Sophie Cunningham

 By Samuel Short  August 10, 2026 at 2:24pm
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If you thought Saturday was a one-off for the Chicago Sky’s DiJonai Carrington, think again.

That evening, the Sky played the Indiana Fever when Carrington, with two minutes left in the first quarter, gave the Fever’s Sophie Cunningham a forearm to the face. For her trouble, she was ejected after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul.

Carrington would complain this was “WHITE PRIVILEGE” via social media platform Threads — because she is a black woman, so any time anything happens to her, it must be systemic racism.

Here is that footage.

Looking back, Carrington seems to have a habit of conducting herself this way on the court. There have been plenty of other “fouls” from her, despite them not always being called.

Should Carrington be suspended for the season?

Refer to another game against the Fever, when Carrington played for the Connecticut Sun in 2024. She outstretched her hand, putting a finger in the eye of the Fever’s star player, Caitlin Clark, but there was no foul.

She spoke about the eye poke after the game.

“That’s not even, like, the type of player that I am,” she said, smirking.

Related:
It's Over: Sports Illustrated Is Officially Dead After Astonishingly Gross Sophie Cunningham Headline

Repeated incidents say otherwise.

When playing for the Dallas Wings, Carrington gave the Seattle Storm’s Skylar Diggins an arm to the face during a game in June 2025, dropping her during a play that looked similar to the moment with Cunningham.

She received a Flagrant 1 for her actions, as she would in a game against the Minnesota Lynx when she fouled Jessica Shepard.

Those plays were bad enough, but Carrington decided in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks to pull down on another player’s hair.

While still with Dallas, Carrington would have an altercation with a referee during a game against the Sky where security came between her and the official.

She would repost the footage, branding it a “microaggression.”

What coach would tolerate her behavior?

Better yet, who would want a player like this as their teammate?

Cunningham was just her latest victim.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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