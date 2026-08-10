Videos: 5 of the Most Vicious 'Fouls' from DiJonai Carrington, the WNBA Player Ejected for Striking Sophie Cunningham

If you thought Saturday was a one-off for the Chicago Sky’s DiJonai Carrington, think again.

That evening, the Sky played the Indiana Fever when Carrington, with two minutes left in the first quarter, gave the Fever’s Sophie Cunningham a forearm to the face. For her trouble, she was ejected after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul.

Carrington would complain this was “WHITE PRIVILEGE” via social media platform Threads — because she is a black woman, so any time anything happens to her, it must be systemic racism.

Here is that footage.

DiJonai Carrington was assessed a Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game after this play. pic.twitter.com/WRapu4lqHX — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2026

Looking back, Carrington seems to have a habit of conducting herself this way on the court. There have been plenty of other “fouls” from her, despite them not always being called.

Should Carrington be suspended for the season? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (89 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

Refer to another game against the Fever, when Carrington played for the Connecticut Sun in 2024. She outstretched her hand, putting a finger in the eye of the Fever’s star player, Caitlin Clark, but there was no foul.

Caitlin Clark poked in the eye by Dijonai Carrington. No foul given.pic.twitter.com/QcgX9Py4du — OutKick (@Outkick) September 22, 2024

She spoke about the eye poke after the game.

“That’s not even, like, the type of player that I am,” she said, smirking.

Repeated incidents say otherwise.

Look at DiJonai Carrington smug smirk when asked about it she intended to gouge Caitlin Clark’s eye. Why do they hate Clark so much?pic.twitter.com/Kn0L2tB5Lj — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 25, 2024

When playing for the Dallas Wings, Carrington gave the Seattle Storm’s Skylar Diggins an arm to the face during a game in June 2025, dropping her during a play that looked similar to the moment with Cunningham.

Skylar Diggins gets a TOUGH bucket through contact 😮‍💨 Dijonai Carrington received a flagrant 1 on this play 👀 (via @WNBA) pic.twitter.com/BouIOkhYEY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 4, 2025

She received a Flagrant 1 for her actions, as she would in a game against the Minnesota Lynx when she fouled Jessica Shepard.

DiJonai Carrington received a flagrant 1 for this foul on Jessica Shepard. pic.twitter.com/dxCBUUqNwD — espnW (@espnW) May 22, 2025

Those plays were bad enough, but Carrington decided in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks to pull down on another player’s hair.

Nai wtf 😭😭😭 ??? & the “if she would’ve had extension it would’ve come off” got it 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mWNdt944Pg — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) June 7, 2025

While still with Dallas, Carrington would have an altercation with a referee during a game against the Sky where security came between her and the official.

She would repost the footage, branding it a “microaggression.”

security… , when i’m literally having a civil conversation is insane . mind you , he called the “sEcUrItY” over there… #Mircoagression https://t.co/ORZednxYRA — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) May 30, 2025

What coach would tolerate her behavior?

Better yet, who would want a player like this as their teammate?

Cunningham was just her latest victim.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.