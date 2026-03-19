VIDEOS: Bondi Briefing Descends Into Utter Chaos as Dems Storm Out When Chair Nukes Their Plan to Publicly Lynch AG

Attorney General Pam Bondi has not exactly covered herself in glory.

In fact, one could argue that President Donald Trump’s entire administration has botched everything pertaining to convicted sex offender and suspected child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein as badly as anything can be botched.

Nonetheless, Bondi and Trump have behaved 100,000 times better than their adversaries, the soulless congressional Democrats.

Late Wednesday on the social media platform X, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported a remarkable exchange between Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Democratic Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, a member of that committee.

In short, Lee demanded cameras at the Bondi briefing. The congresswoman wanted the proceedings broadcast on C-SPAN.

“Are you trying to find information, or trying to embarrass the attorney general?” Comer asked.

Here’s what happened with Rep. Summer Lee and Chairman James Comer behind closed doors during the briefing with Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche, I’m told: Lee: “Mr. Chairman, there are no cameras here. You don’t have to perform. We were told this was a briefing.” Comer: “It’s a… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 18, 2026

Then, rather than ask questions behind closed doors during the special evening briefing, Democrats stormed out.

After leaving the briefing and wasting everyone’s time, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the House Oversight Committee’s ranking member, went straight for the media microphones, where, in a clip posted to X, he conjured all the phony outrage he could muster, accusing Republicans of abetting a “White House cover-up of the Epstein files.”

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) has an epic spastic meltdown over AG Pam Bondi potentially testifying about the Democrat Epstein hoax. Nobody believes Garcia or his Democrat mob of losers care about the Epstein victims who were totally ignored under Joe Biden.pic.twitter.com/0aaC4ngFW6 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Bondi and Comer corroborated Collins’ reporting.

“One congresswoman screamed C-SPAN wasn’t in there, so she didn’t want to ask questions,” Bondi said in another clip posted to X.

🚨 BREAKING: Democrats started SCREAMING and STORMED OUT when they realized there were no cameras in @AGPamBondi and @DAGToddBlanche’s Epstein hearing tonight “They screamed C-SPAN wasn’t there, and then they STORMED OUT of the meeting!” This is ALL a show for Democrats! pic.twitter.com/2nyWJAoBfs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 18, 2026

“There were a lot of the Democrat members that cared about getting the truth,” Comer magnanimously conceded in another clip posted to X. “But I’ve never seen members storm out of a briefing with the attorney general and the entire — leaders of the Department of Justice in there to answer questions, and they don’t ask a single question.”

HOLY CRAP! James Comer said that Democrats didn’t ask a SINGLE SUBSTANTIATIVE QUESTION to Pam Bondi or any of the DOJ officials who appeared for the briefing. “They did not ask any questions… does it LOOK like there’s a cover up?” pic.twitter.com/SWnvyUBfsy — The Real Axel Vasa (@Axlvasa) March 19, 2026

Likewise, Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee called the walkout “staged” and excoriated Democrats for not asking questions.

NEW: Rep. Tim Burchett calls Democrats’ walkout of the Epstein files briefing with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche “staged.” pic.twitter.com/Brfs3fwkuG — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 18, 2026

Again, readers should not misconstrue any of these comments as an exoneration of Bondi or the Trump administration in general. For more than a year, the attorney general has handled the Epstein controversy poorly. So has FBI Director Kash Patel. And so, for that matter, has the president.

Still, imagine the chutzpah required for Democrats to pose as defenders of Epstein’s victims. Democrats said nothing about those victims for four years under former President Joe Biden.

In fact — and this part often goes overlooked — the Epstein files only became an issue under Trump for one reason. Voters knew that we had no chance of ever seeing those files under a Democrat administration.

Of course, God does not allow us to read others’ hearts. But on this issue, it appears that Bondi and Trump have committed mere errors.

Democrats, on the other hand, had better hope that hell does not have a special chamber reserved for craven politicians who feign concern about sexual abuse victims.

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