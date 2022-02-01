Videos: Canadian Truckers Turn to God, Vote to Keep Alberta-Montana Border Shut Down

As the mainstream media focuses its attention on the massive Freedom Convoy protest against coronavirus mandates in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, a second demonstration has been gaining steam since Saturday morning at the Coutts, Alberta, border crossing into Montana.

Truck drivers supporting the Freedom Convoy have shut down the crossing and have vowed to keep it closed despite the presence of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

According to conservative Canadian media outlet Rebel News, which has two reporters on the scene, police have cut off all roads into Coutts, “denying supporters access to food and water.”

Rebel News’ Sheila Guinn Reid reported Tuesday that the protesters opened one lane of Highway 4 “to allow locals, school buses and emergency vehicles access to the border.”

An update from Rebel News reporter Kion Simone stated that the move would allow truckers who aren’t part of the protest to leave, and that “this decision was made in hopes the police would allow food and water past the checkpoints.”

It’s a siege.

The report said the truckers are engaged in “ongoing negotiations” with the RCMP.

The protest has remained peaceful.

Current scene at the Coutts / Sweet Grass border crossing, closed both ways. Truckers are demanding an end to government mandates, and say they won’t budge until that happens. Full Report soon @ https://t.co/69LmwLemGF pic.twitter.com/KbvPHH4RQc — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) January 31, 2022

UPDATE: This was sent to me earlier RCMP and tactical units headed to Coutts, Alberta. The hundreds of truckers aren’t budging, as they demonstrate by parking at the border of Montana. More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/Zjx5U72EwO — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

On Monday, Simone reported that the group, which is “surrounded” by police, voted on a motion to stay.

“The only way I’m leaving is in a cruiser,” one man said.

Surrounded and forced to make a difficult decision. Motion has passed, they are staying. Stay tuned. More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/kIyM8lGmTA — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Following the vote, the group turned to the ultimate authority. In the video below, the truckers join for a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer for help in their standoff with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

The truckers turn to God, surrounded and cornered in by Kenneys government. More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/JCOsa1a2fQ — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

The truckers explained their position to Simone afterward.

UPDATE: truckers speak after decision to stand their ground. More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/Ib1tpxEnT6 — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Their demands are simple. They want medical freedom and some respect from their government.

The standoff at the border and the larger Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa are sending the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a powerful message: The Canadian people will no longer accept their authoritarian measures.

As the Freedom Convoy descended upon Parliament Hill on Friday night, the cowardly leader and his family were whisked away to an undisclosed location. Where he remains.

He and two of his children have tested positive for the coronavirus “after an exposure last week,” The New York Times reported Monday.

In a video recorded from his lair on Monday, Trudeau went into spin mode. He accused the truckers of “hate, abuse and racism,” according to The Independent.

Sound familiar? He’s learned a lesson from his American counterparts. When in doubt, label your opponents as “racists.”

This is just a little bit hypocritical coming from a man who once famously posed in black face.

Better yet, blame it on Russia. Tell the people that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to sow chaos.

On Saturday, a Canadian journalist offered a far-fetched theory about why thousands of truck drivers are protesting the Trudeau government’s vaccine measures. During an interview with Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino, CBC News’ Nil Koksal suggested that Putin might be behind the Freedom Convoy protest.

Presenting zero evidence, Koksal told Mendicino there “is concern” that Russia has orchestrated the protest in retaliation for Canadian support for Ukraine.

“I do ask that because, given Canada’s support of Ukraine, in this current crisis with Russia, I don’t know if it’s far-fetched to ask, but there is concern that Russian actors could be continuing to fuel things, as this protest grows, but perhaps even instigating it from the outset,” Koksal said.

It appears that the Canadian media is happy to carry water for its government, just as the legacy media in America is for the Biden White House.

Truck drivers are taking their power back. And that scares the heck out of the prime minister who has, little by little, chipped away at the freedoms those of us who’ve lived in free societies have come to expect.

The truckers at the Alberta/Montana border crossing, as well as those in the Canadian capital, have vowed to stay until the draconian and unnecessary COVID measures are removed.

And Trudeau is about to find out just how essential truckers are.

