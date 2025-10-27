Share
Videos: Oregon and Portland Authorities Isolate Antifa Stronghold, Begin Dismantling After 140 Days of Chaos

 By Jack Davis  October 27, 2025 at 7:00am
Portland police cleared part of a protest camp outside of the U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Saturday night.

About 30 officers cleared tents and other items that blocked sidewalks, according to Oregon Live.

Officers said as they cleared the scene that they were not supporting federal authorities, but they were enforcing city laws.

Violations, such as blocking sidewalks and consuming alcohol or drugs in public, will be enforced, police told protesters.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

Police Bureau spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen said police have not changed any policies.

“At the direction of the Crowd Management Incident Commander, officers requested the group ensure access to the sidewalk and advised them of the legal consequences if they did not,” he said.

“The City of Portland has abated this encampment several times over the past few months. This was simply an effort to maintain compliance.”

Allen said that protesters have been warned the a crackdown on public drinking was coming for several days.

“After 140 days of controlling and camping on this street in Portland, ANTIFA has officially been cleared out as the police FINALLY stepped in and cleared the encampment,” he posted.

“Inside the encampment they had loads full of medicine, medical gear, party supplies, a fridge, bbq, etc… ANTIFAs 140 days of control has officially come to an end.”

“What we haven’t been enforcing is, like, the drinking in public, standing in the middle of the street, the blocking vehicles, just kind of stuff like that,” one officer told a protester, Oregon Live reported.

“If you can stand on this sidewalk and peacefully protest, that’s great. If you want to be over here with an open can, blocking traffic, doing all this stuff, then we’re going to start enforcing those things.”

Portland police said three people were arrested Saturday — two on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and one on suspicion of harassment.

On Tuesday, a court decision is expected on President Donald Trump’s efforts to put National Guard troops in Portland to protect federal facilities and personnel, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

