Unhappy with your race? No worries. Now you can change it.

Instagram star Oli London, who identifies as “non-binary,” has undergone 18 surgeries to become the world’s first “transracial” person.

London, a 31-year-old Brit, has been a long-time superfan (a really big fan) of Asian popstar Park Jimin. In fact, London is so enamored with Jimin that “they” (London’s preferred pronoun) dreamt of looking like him.

Jimin is a member of BTS, which iHeart Radio described as a “South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys or ‘bulletproof boy scouts’ in Korean) [that] blend dance-oriented [Korean pop] with hip-hop influences.”

In a post-surgery social media video, London told his followers, “Now finally, I feel Korean … I identify with the Korean community. Maybe they will accept me more now, because I have the look, you know, maybe people will think I’m actually Korean which will make me really happy. And they can see how much I love their culture. Because this is the extreme length I’ve gone to because I love Korea so much.”

“I just want to make Jimin proud as well. You know, because Jimin is my ultimate idol and I want him to be proud, so I’m sure he’ll be proud that I look like — exactly like him now. I have his eyes. Finally have Jimin’s Korean eyes and they’re so, so beautiful. So, I’m so, so happy with my new look. I can’t wait to see the final results when all the swelling goes down.”

London said he thought it was appropriate to have his surgery done during [LGBT] “pride” month.

“I’ve been transitioning. I’ve been very unhappy with who I am deep down for the last eight years. You know, I’ve had like 18 plastic surgeries now. And I’ve just had a facelift, a brow lift, a temple lift, an eye surgery, a canthoplasty and my teeth done as well,” the influencer said in a video released to his Twitter account.

“For the first time in my life, I feel beautiful,” London said. “You know, I’m looking in the mirror and I love the way I look. And I feel happy.”

He informed followers that he’s “non-binary” now — meaning he doesn’t identify as male or female. “I just feel like I’m just in the middle … My pronouns are they, them, Korean, Jimin.”

He asked the media to stop referring to him as British, because Korea is “my culture. That’s my home country. That’s exactly how I look now.”

“I’ve always struggled with identity issues, with who I am,” he admitted.

“I have the Korean look now. I look completely Korean. If you didn’t know who I was, you would just think I was a Korean person. Not a man or a woman, just a person.”

“I’m sure there’s many other young people out there that do identify as Korean or maybe as Japanese and they don’t have the strength or courage, or they don’t know the words — how to express this.”

“I hope this video might encourage other young people that have been really struggling with who they are.”

First, London doesn’t look “totally Korean” to me. Sorry, he appears as someone who’s had multiple surgeries to try to mimic the “Korean look.”

Secondly, I doubt there are currently many young white or black people out there who identify as Korean or Japanese. But hearing of London’s transition might put the idea in their head — “Oh, maybe if I were black or Korean or white, I would be happy.”

I would argue that hearing the stories of celebrity transgender individuals has put the idea in many young people’s heads. “Oh, this is what my problem has been all these years. I was born into the wrong body. I was meant to be a [name your sex].”

I hope London’s video does not encourage other young people struggling with who they are to see this as an answer.

Plastic surgery is a wonderful thing for someone who’s unhappy with one of their facial features, their waistline or whatever it may be. If there’s one little tweak that might make an individual feel more confident, younger, thinner, go for it. But it was never meant to change one’s identity.

And putting this out there as a solution for a young person who may be struggling with their identity is dangerous.

E! Online reported some of the Twitter reactions to London’s transition.

One “non-binary” Korean person wrote: “The fact that they are acting like it’s genuine and that it’s part of a ‘journey’ due to […] ‘identity issues’ really irks me. It’s a mockery of trans people, it’s cultural appropriation.”

“The fact that they took on the name Jimin, most likely without knowing any of the cultural significance behind the name, really makes me ill,” the person added.

Funny that a “non-binary” person, whom I assume approves of transgender individuals (although I could be wrong), disapproves of transracials. Others responded with criticism as well:

“You are not, nor will you ever be, Korean.”

“I’d like to inform [you] Jimin does NOT (not) give a f***.”

“Sorry you have to change your body to feel loved and welcome but that doesn’t make you Korean.”

Have we finally stumbled upon something the left disagrees with? Something that is arguably an extension of transgenderism? Has Oli London unintentionally exposed how ridiculous the left’s push for transgenderism is?

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro weighed in on the issue on a Monday night episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show.” He said that Oli London is just as Korean as Caitlyn Jenner is a woman.

London will always be a British male and Jenner will always be a male.

It’s getting a little too crazy out there. Over the last few days, I’ve written about a biological male selected to compete in the Olympics as a woman and a hammer thrower who just qualified for Team USA, but can’t tolerate the playing of our national anthem or the sight of an American flag.

And now, we’re hearing about our first transracial.

All of this is turning me into a modern-day version of Howard Beale, the crazy newsman in the 1970s film, “Network.”

Now please excuse me while I throw open my window to tell the world I’m mad as hell and I can’t take it anymore. — Howard

