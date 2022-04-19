Share
Commentary
The Easter Bunny confronts President Joe Biden during the Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington on Monday.
Commentary
The Easter Bunny confronts President Joe Biden during the Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington on Monday. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

Videos: White House Easter Egg Event Exposes Just How Far Biden Has Slipped

 By Samantha Chang  April 19, 2022 at 7:54am
Share

If you had any doubts that President Joe Biden’s mental fitness is deteriorating, he provided further evidence during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

The 79-year-old career politician was again infantilized by his handlers, including the first lady and, believe it or not, the Easter Bunny.

At one point, when Jill Biden was about to read to a group of children, the president pouted, “They’re not going to let me read at all.”

The first lady responded by acquiescing to her husband’s whining by letting him read the first page.

The way she reacted was similar to how one deals with a child throwing a tantrum.

Trending:
Exclusive: Biden Manchurian Candidate? Whopping Percentage of DEMOCRATS Believe China Has Compromised POTUS

After the reading concluded, Biden started fidgeting in his chair like a 3-year-old, looking confused about what he was supposed to do now.

The first lady then ordered her husband to “just stay” in his seat until he was instructed what to do next.

Again: This is how a parent treats a toddler.

At another point in the festivities, when the Bidens were waving from the White House balcony, Jill Biden directed her dazed husband to “wave, wave” to the crowd.

The president dutifully did as he was told.

Related:
Now We Know Who Was in Easter Bunny Suit Wrangling Biden - It Explains So Much

One of the most jarring scenes unfolded while Biden was talking to people on the White House lawn.

While he was jabbering on, the person in the Easter Bunny costume stepped in and pulled the president away.

Biden was talking about his Afghanistan disaster when the Easter Bunny intervened — presumably to prevent him from committing yet another epic gaffe the White House would later have to walk back.

As a reminder, Biden’s gross mishandling of the Afghanistan crisis precipitated a dramatic crash in his approval ratings, which have been in freefall since then.

Numerous Twitter users said the fact that the Easter Bunny had to rescue the bumbling Biden before he put his foot in his mouth encapsulates his failed presidency.

Others simply expressed dismay at the tragic comedy of errors that is the Biden administration, and by extension, this nation.

The United States is engulfed in multiple crises, both domestically and internationally — all caused or exacerbated by this doddering president and his administration.

He is a global laughingstock, even to U.S. “allies” such as Saudi Arabia.

At this point, Biden is a grave national security risk and a threat to global stability. This is who has the nuclear codes. No wonder his poll numbers are tumbling.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




Videos: White House Easter Egg Event Exposes Just How Far Biden Has Slipped
Russian Long-Range Heavy Bombers Activated and Flying Combat Missions
Huge Twist in Case of Toddler's 'Road Rage' Shooting Death - Mother Arrested After Police Noticed One Detail That Changes Everything
Now We Know the Truth About Major's Biting Attack - Psaki's Disclosure to the Public Infuriated Secret Service Victim
The Numbers Are Finally Out and DeSantis Was 100% Right - FL Beat the Pants Off NY and CA in COVID Response Study
See more...

Conversation