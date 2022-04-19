Videos: White House Easter Egg Event Exposes Just How Far Biden Has Slipped

If you had any doubts that President Joe Biden’s mental fitness is deteriorating, he provided further evidence during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

The 79-year-old career politician was again infantilized by his handlers, including the first lady and, believe it or not, the Easter Bunny.

At one point, when Jill Biden was about to read to a group of children, the president pouted, “They’re not going to let me read at all.”

The first lady responded by acquiescing to her husband’s whining by letting him read the first page.

The way she reacted was similar to how one deals with a child throwing a tantrum.

“They’re not going to let me read at all,” Biden complains. Jill Biden responds by letting him read the first page. pic.twitter.com/pV0doA5WSS — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 18, 2022

After the reading concluded, Biden started fidgeting in his chair like a 3-year-old, looking confused about what he was supposed to do now.

The first lady then ordered her husband to “just stay” in his seat until he was instructed what to do next.

Again: This is how a parent treats a toddler.

At another point in the festivities, when the Bidens were waving from the White House balcony, Jill Biden directed her dazed husband to “wave, wave” to the crowd.

The president dutifully did as he was told.

JILL BIDEN to Joe: “Wave…. wave.” pic.twitter.com/6EC7Yh7Vay — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2022

One of the most jarring scenes unfolded while Biden was talking to people on the White House lawn.

While he was jabbering on, the person in the Easter Bunny costume stepped in and pulled the president away.

EASTER BUNNY to Joe: This way… pic.twitter.com/joU3SmdORZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2022

The Easter bunny retrieves Joe Biden after he wanders off to talk to some children pic.twitter.com/Wrd5L8p68B — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 18, 2022

Biden was talking about his Afghanistan disaster when the Easter Bunny intervened — presumably to prevent him from committing yet another epic gaffe the White House would later have to walk back.

As a reminder, Biden’s gross mishandling of the Afghanistan crisis precipitated a dramatic crash in his approval ratings, which have been in freefall since then.

Joe Biden was commenting on Afghanistan and Pakistan when he was lead away by the Easter bunny

pic.twitter.com/BmKCv2dQi5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 18, 2022

Numerous Twitter users said the fact that the Easter Bunny had to rescue the bumbling Biden before he put his foot in his mouth encapsulates his failed presidency.

Biden taking orders from the Easter bunny is his failed presidency in a nutshell. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) April 18, 2022

Others simply expressed dismay at the tragic comedy of errors that is the Biden administration, and by extension, this nation.

A person in an Easter Bunny costume had to pull a confused Biden away from answering media questions today… Has an American President ever looked weaker? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 18, 2022

I’m pretty sure if Trump had been a doddering, senile old man being dragged away from conversations by a White House staff member dressed as the Easter bunny, we wouldn’t have heard the end of it. Biden won’t even trend in the UK. It’s like he doesn’t exist. — . (@PunishedPick) April 18, 2022

Oh my god did you see Biden at the White House Easter yesterday? That man is so lost his wife has to tell him what to do like wave. That man is just lost, senile. Even the Easter Bunny, Meghan Hays, had to tell him where to go and what to do. — Vibrani (@VibraniNora) April 19, 2022

The United States is engulfed in multiple crises, both domestically and internationally — all caused or exacerbated by this doddering president and his administration.

He is a global laughingstock, even to U.S. “allies” such as Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi TV station mocks Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

pic.twitter.com/fh0otA77am — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 12, 2022

At this point, Biden is a grave national security risk and a threat to global stability. This is who has the nuclear codes. No wonder his poll numbers are tumbling.

