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A Vietnam veteran’s hat is pictured on a camouflage fabric.
A Vietnam veteran’s hat is pictured on a camouflage fabric. (Thomas Bullock / Getty Images)

Vietnam Vet Shoots San Francisco Burglar Where Sun Don't Shine

 By Harold Hutchison  October 3, 2026 at 9:30am
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A suspected burglar was shot in a rather embarrassing part of the anatomy during a Sunday burglary that went bad.

The home in San Francisco, California, the burglar selected was occupied by a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran, who was awakened at around 5:00 a.m. local time by noises on the floor below, according to CBS Bay Area.

After a physical confrontation, the Vietnam veteran who declined to be named, fired one shot that hit the burglar in the buttocks.

“A professional burglar cut his way into my home,” the veteran told CBS Bay Area.

The veteran described retrieving a handgun and going down to investigate. He came upon the burglar, dressed in a hoodie and a face mask, along with a four-legged accomplice.

“He had a large dog, maybe a 60-pound husky, with him. And I encountered [the burglar] face to face,” the veteran said.

“He kind of grabbed me, and I fell to my hands and knees, and I shot him because physically I felt really threatened. He had already made a deep intrusion into my home.”

Do you believe this incident reflects a larger issue with crime in San Francisco?

The wounded burglar fled the scene, leaving the dog behind.

Police later picked up a wounded man about three miles from the Vietnam veteran’s home and called paramedics who rushed the man to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

“He fled and the dog remained here for a while. He left the dog. I think Animal Control has the dog now,” the veteran told CBS Bay Area.

Police told the local CBS affiliate that if they could confirm the wounded man they picked up was the burglar, then he will be taken into custody.

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Harold Hutchison
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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