Vietnam Vet Shoots San Francisco Burglar Where Sun Don't Shine

A suspected burglar was shot in a rather embarrassing part of the anatomy during a Sunday burglary that went bad.

The home in San Francisco, California, the burglar selected was occupied by a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran, who was awakened at around 5:00 a.m. local time by noises on the floor below, according to CBS Bay Area.

After a physical confrontation, the Vietnam veteran who declined to be named, fired one shot that hit the burglar in the buttocks.

“A professional burglar cut his way into my home,” the veteran told CBS Bay Area.

The veteran described retrieving a handgun and going down to investigate. He came upon the burglar, dressed in a hoodie and a face mask, along with a four-legged accomplice.

“He had a large dog, maybe a 60-pound husky, with him. And I encountered [the burglar] face to face,” the veteran said.

“He kind of grabbed me, and I fell to my hands and knees, and I shot him because physically I felt really threatened. He had already made a deep intrusion into my home.”

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The wounded burglar fled the scene, leaving the dog behind.

Police later picked up a wounded man about three miles from the Vietnam veteran’s home and called paramedics who rushed the man to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

“He fled and the dog remained here for a while. He left the dog. I think Animal Control has the dog now,” the veteran told CBS Bay Area.

Police told the local CBS affiliate that if they could confirm the wounded man they picked up was the burglar, then he will be taken into custody.

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