'The View' and 2 of Its Hosts Take Bottom Spots on 'Most Loved and Loathed' List - Can You Guess Who Finished Dead Last?

A new rankings list from the U.K.’s Daily Mail confirmed that “The View” is nothing more than a leftist daytime dumpster fire as the show came in last place based on a series of categories in its “Most Loved and Loathed” list.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail released their rankings for most loved and most hated talk show hosts based on attributes like bias, knowledge, likeability, and trustworthiness.

The outlet claimed to have captured public sentiment about a number of hosts based on these categories.

For anyone who has ever seen “The View,” they can already make an educated guess about how poorly the hosts of the show did as they constantly present themselves as biased, ignorant, unlikeable, and untrustworthy.

Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore topped out the list in first and second respectively, being seen as fun, likeable, and positive, but Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar came in eleventh and twelfth place.

The only candidate to come lower on the rankings than those two was the entire “panel of aging pundits” on “The View.”

Yes, the entire show was ranked dead last.

Behar and co-host Whoopi Goldberg both earned a 1 out of 10 for neutrality, with Hostin fairing slightly better at a 2. The best performing member of “The View” was Sarah Haines, coming in sixth in the overall rankings.

This news really isn’t surprising and only confirms the mountains of criticism placed on “The View” as it has devolved into the Democratic Party’s daytime propaganda show.

In November, Hostin was forced to read an on-air legal notice after the show latched onto a debunked claim of sexual impropriety committed by former Florida Republican Rep Matt Gaetz.

Watching Hostin, viewers could see the pain in her expression at having to correct the record.

Months later, after making the outrageous claim that South African born Telsa CEO Elon Musk was pro-apartheid, Behar had to issue a similar correction, imploring Musk to not sue her.

Moments like this don’t prove that the show is just biased — it proves the hosts will also outright lie and will only correct themselves when their producers tell them a lawsuit could be on the way.

Will this news from the Daily Mail change anything for “The View”?

That’s highly doubtful. Their deceitful, overly negative, unknowledgeable talking points are innate to these hosts.

They have an audience of clapping seals that gives them all the approval they need, but if the ratings aren’t there, ABC might have a change of heart about keeping this trainwreck going.

