'The View' Believes There's Only 1 Republican Going 'Scorched Earth' on Trump - It's Not DeSantis

For whatever a compliment from “The View” may or may not be worth to a Republican presidential candidate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has one — sort of.

Christie, who formally launched his presidential bid earlier this month, is widely considered a long shot in the increasingly crowded GOP primary field.

Indeed, many view the top two candidates from the Republican field as former President Donald Trump (the heavy frontrunner at the moment) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (a distant second to Trump, but still demonstrably more favorable than any other candidate thus far).

But it’s perhaps that underdog status that allows the co-hosts of “The View,” none of whom would be described as a deep red Republican, to wax so nostalgically on Christie’s perceived primary tactic of “attack Trump.”

On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” the co-hosts of the show did just that when they launched into a discussion about Christie.

After showing a “highlight reel” of Christie’s remarks during the CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper, the show cut back to an exasperated Whoopi Goldberg.

“Yeah … what happened yesterday?” Goldberg asked. “Did you watch?”

“Well, I watched it,” co-host Joy Behar responded. “And he is the only Republican, in my opinion, who’s going nuclear on Trump. He’s doing what they call ‘scorched earth’ on Trump.

“And I’m enjoying that. Very much.”

Well, there you have it. If Joy Behar were going to vote for a Republican, it sounds like Christie may have very well secured her vote.

But, Behar clearly won’t be voting Republican anytime soon, and reminded the studio audience exactly why.

“But, when it came down to issues, he has nothing on abortion except throw it back to the states,” Behar continued. It’s at this point that Behar goes on a viscerally disturbing tangent to illustrate her point on abortions.

“So if you live in a state where you can’t get an abortion, and you’re 12-years-old, and your uncle raped you, too bad about you,” Behar said. Naturally, despite the one “scorched earth” compliment Behar offered up, she had more criticisms for Christie, this time about his Second Amendment beliefs.

“When it came to guns, ‘I don’t know, it’s a big problem, I don’t know,'” Behar said, mocking Christie. “He never said get rid of the AR-15’s, so when it comes to real issues, he has nothing.

“But, when it comes to Trump, he’s got the ammo. He already went after the two grifting children, Ivanka and the other son there … her husband, who made so much money in Saudi Arabia.”

Behar then came dangerously close to slander as she accused, effectively, Jared Kushner of having been bribed off by Saudi officials. Her co-hosts actually had to jump in to remind the audience that all of these slanderous claims were “allegedly” true, and far from confirmed.

(Unsurprisingly, the first “allegedly” qualifier appeared to have come from co-host Sunny Hostin, a lawyer.)

One of the token “Republicans” on the show, Alyssa Farah Griffin, continued the damnation with faint praise by basically calling Christie’s anti-Trump rhetoric important, despite having no realistic shot at a GOP nomination.

“Chris Christie is an imperfect messenger telling a very important message,” Griffin said.

She also added, however: “His unfavorables are sky-high in the Republican party. I don’t think there’s a path for him to the nomination.”

