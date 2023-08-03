In a dystopian society, propaganda reigns, lies become mandatory and the truth inverted. ABC’s “The View,” a weekday echo chamber for leftist propaganda, has degenerated into a dystopian nightmare.

On Wednesday’s show, the five co-hosts assumed their usual role as cheerleaders for the political persecution of former President Donald Trump, who faces another round of federal charges, this time related to his efforts to secure justice following his purported loss in the controversial 2020 presidential election.

With CNN legal analyst Elie Honig in the audience, co-host Joy Behar posed the question on everyone’s mind: “Can I just ask Elie if he thinks Trump will go to jail?”

Honig did not give Behar the answer she wanted. “No. Sorry, but no,” Honig replied. “Doesn’t mean he won’t get convicted, but I don’t believe he’ll go to jail, certainly not before the election if you’re counting on that,” the legal analyst added.

The Behar-Konig exchange occurred in the middle of a segment readers will have to watch to believe.

Apparently, “The View” features a regular segment in which the co-hosts, all of whom rank among the least informed and least impressive minds in television history, share their reading recommendations with the audience.

In this particular segment, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin began by recommending Konig’s book, “Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It.” Her comments on the book showcased the dystopian universe in which “The View” hosts live.

“How do people like Trump, or how do the rich and powerful, seem to get away with it?” she asked.

Wait, Trump? Of all the rich and powerful people connected to politics, Trump — Trump! — gets away with “it,” whatever “it” might be?

It got worse.

“He [Konig] predicts a lot of what we’re seeing right now with Donald Trump, but — Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump — it’s a must-read if you’re kinda trying to figure out how people weaponize the legal system in their, um, to help them.”

That’s right. Griffin associated Trump with Weinstein and Epstein. Griffin also implied that Trump — Trump! — has weaponized the legal system.

Lies become mandatory and the truth inverted.

Thus, Griffin’s dystopian assertions established the context for Behar’s hopeful question. From there, the co-hosts bandied wagers on whether or not Trump will lose his freedom. They also laughed about it.

“I’ll take that bet, Elie,” co-host Sunny Hostin replied when Konig predicted that Trump would not go to jail.

“OK,” Honig answered. “I know you have one with Alyssa. I’ll double on it,” he added.

“We hope you’re wrong,” Griffin interjected with a wide smile.

Readers can view the entire ghastly segment here:

In a much lengthier segment, the propaganda-spewing co-hosts discussed the details of the latest indictment. At one point, Hostin identified prominent members of the Trump administration who either would turn on him or already had turned on him, including former Vice-President Mike Pence.

Hostin, however, also bemoaned the fact that two principled lawyers likely would remain loyal to Trump and the truth.

“And then you have someone like [Rudy] Giuliani who’s a maniac, so he probably won’t chirp,” the bitter Hostin said. “And you have Sidney Powell, another attorney, who probably won’t chirp,” Hostin added.

Readers can view this much lengthier and even ghastlier segment here:

In sum, “The View” co-hosts claimed that Trump has weaponized the legal system, compared him to a pair of convicted sexual predators, cheered the prospect of him losing his freedom, wagered on that prospect while laughing about it and denigrated attorneys who refuse to betray him.

Every story about “The View” requires something to restore sanity. For this, we turn to legendary attorney and legal analyst Alan Dershowitz.

On Tuesday, Dershowitz appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” and predicted that Smith’s latest indictment will not “survive.” Dershowitz also speculated that Smith himself could face indictment for conspiring to deny Trump his rights.

Perhaps “The View” co-hosts could wager on that prospect.

Furthermore, mounting evidence reveals a pattern to these Trump indictments. In short, unless you watch “The View,” you know that corrupt federal officials have timed these charges to distract from news of the Biden family’s actual crimes.

On the other hand, if you do happen to watch “The View,” then you already have embraced the dystopia.

