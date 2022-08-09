Share
'The View' Co-Host Just Admitted the FBI May Have 'Handed' Trump the Presidency

 By Richard Moorhead  August 9, 2022 at 2:02pm
An anti-Trump co-host of ‘The View” is pointing to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as a political boon for former President Donald Trump, arguing that the development could land him another term in office.

Alyssa Farah Griffin discussed the implications of the raid in a Tuesday CNN segment.

Farah Griffin is considered the closest thing to a conservative perspective on ‘The View,” even though her views skew left and anti-Trump.

“If it’s seen as some sort of massive overreach and not something incredibly serious, this is a very good day for Donald Trump.”

“He knows how to play this up in his favor,” Farah Griffin said of the former President. “I think he’s having a good day as of now.”

“I hope DOJ’s buttoned up on this.”

In spite of her service in the Trump White House, Farah Griffin is no fan of the former president.

Will this put Trump back in the White House?

Farah Griffin called upon then-President Donald Trump to resign in the wake of a disturbance at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump released a video rallying his supporters hours after the raid, pointing to the operation as a politically biased abuse of power one might expect in a third-world country.

Eric Trump indicated that the raid was intended to recover supposed presidential documents that had remained in the former president’s possession after he left office.

“Sean, the purpose for the raid from what they said was because the National Archives wanted to, you know, corroborate whether or not Donald Trump had any documents in his possession,” Eric Trump said in a Monday Sean Hannity interview.



“They broke into a safe. He didn’t even have anything in the safe,” Eric Trump said of the raid.

Trump and his supporters have criticized the FBI raid as a partisan abuse of the levers of power.


Polls for the tentative 2024 GOP primary consistently show Donald Trump with a sizable lead over his closest competition.

Some polling even shows Trump with an outright majority of support, raking in support from national Republicans that would make him an insurmountable candidate in a primary.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




