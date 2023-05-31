'The View' Co-Host Launches On-Air Shot at 'White Women in Particular'

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said on Tuesday’s program that “white women in particular, want to protect this patriarchy” and that is the reason they support former President Donald Trump.

Hostin’s comments came during a panel discussion on why women would back Trump in 2024, despite a jury finding him liable in a civil suit brought by writer and former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll that accused Trump of rape and defamation.

The federal jury in New York City stopped short of finding Trump had raped Carroll during an incident in the 1990s, but did find he had sexually abused her and then defamed her when she went public with the allegation in 2019.

“I think that women, white women in particular, want to protect the patriarchy here, because it’s to their benefit,” Hostin said.

“They want to make sure that their husbands do well. They want to make sure that their sons do well. They want to make sure that their children do well. They want to make sure that they do well,” she continued.

“Most of the women in some of these studies are married, white women. And they do fall in line with what their husbands are doing, how their husbands are voting.”

The co-host, who is black and Hispanic, seemed to also compare white women who voted for Trump to women in the pre-Civil War South who went along with their slave-owning husbands.

She cited a book she said was titled, “She Owned Property as Well.” Apparently, Hostin was referring to the book, “They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South,” Fox News reported.







For many viewers, Hostin’s point amounted to racism, with one even calling her a “racist bigot.”

More racism from @TheView: @Sunny Hostin BASHES white women AGAIN, claims they vote GOP to ‘protect the patriarchy’ https://t.co/mPjQlwu8o9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 30, 2023

Sunny Hostin just basically said white women can’t think for themselves and the only reason white women vote/support Trump is because their husbands vote/support Trump. Women need to address these insane women of the view. Time to bud light them. — Matt Dube (@MATTDUBE_) May 30, 2023

.@sunny is a racist bigot.

‘View’ host Sunny Hostin belittles GOP White women voters as tools of their husbands: ‘They do fall in line’https://t.co/hcc6ABcWZe — sarainitaly 🌷🐰🐥 (@sarainitaly) May 30, 2023

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is white, pushed back on Hostin, questioning if the same reasoning applies to Democrats who voted for Bill Clinton despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him.

Paula Jones sued Clinton in 1994 accusing him of exposing himself and propositioning her when he was Arkansas governor and she was a state employee. Clinton ultimately settled his lawsuit with Jones out of court in 1998.

Other women accused Clinton of groping them. Former Arkansas nursing home administrator Juanita Broaddrick accused Clinton of raping her in a Little Rock hotel room in 1978, when he was the Arkansas attorney general, though that did not become public until 1999, after Clinton had been elected to the presidency twice and survived his impeachment trial.

Hostin saw the Clinton situation as different.

“They think that the policies are, let’s say, of a Clinton, is in line with their policies. I think with white, female Republicans, you have a Republican Party that is taking away your health right to decide for yourself,” Hostin responded.

Earlier in the discussion co-host Joy Behar said she understood how women could vote for Trump despite the Carroll verdict, acknowledging she voted for Clinton twice.

“I knew that he was, you know, a dog. But I loved him anyway. So I sort of get it. They sort of feel like Trump is a dog and they’re voting for him,” Behar said.

Griffin read a quote from a Washington Post article about women who support Trump, with some saying it had more to do with his policies as president than any admiration for Trump personally.

“He’s an absolute idiot. I hate him as a person. I honestly do,” Pennsylvania resident Arlene Pasternak told the newspaper. “But I’m more concerned about the economy and you can barely afford to live right now. I went to college, I have a degree and I struggle all the time.”

Another woman told the Post that she questioned the timing of Carroll’s lawsuit, suggesting it was politically motivated.

“Why wait ’til now? I think people don’t want him to run for president, and the government is going to come up with some lies,” the woman said.

In October ahead of the midterm elections, Hostin also chastised white suburban women who supported Republicans.

“I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid,” she said.

“I’m very surprised that white, Republican, suburban women are voting against their own health care,” Hostin added, in reference to abortion policy following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last summer.

The ruling returned the issue of abortion lawfully to the state government level.

