'The View' Co-Host Launches 'Unthinkable' Race-Based Attack on Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Over Trump Support

Not that anyone needs it, but contemptible ABC daytime talk show “The View” has given people yet another reason to not tune in — and it involves an “unthinkable” bit of racial animus.

On Wednesday’s episode of the screeching roundtable, the panel of co-hosts spoke on a number of contemporary cultural issues as they are wont to do.

That conversation ended up including the topic of former President Donald Trump — the Republican presidential nominee — and pop star Taylor Swift.

The latter recently came out in support of the Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

That, in turn, prompted Trump to burn Swift, by publicly saying he likes Brittany Mahomes, wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, better.

(Mrs. Mahomes recently came under fire for daring to express any modicum of support for Trump.)

Given the social media microscope that people like Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are often under, Trump’s stinging insult came amid a seeming public rift between the erstwhile friends.

All of that made the topic ripe for discussion on “The View,” and to say the show went with the worst possible take would be an understatement.

While initially talking about whether or not Trump’s attacks on Swift would galvanize her fans to go vote (probably not), and “reporting” — without citation — that Mahomes was “rethinking” her support of Trump, the co-hosts of “The View” attributed the latter to the “Swift effect.”

“That does make me hopeful, actually, that the ‘Swift effect’ will speak to more women about the true character of Donald Trump and will turn them away,” co-host Sunny Hostin said.

That alone is just your typical, run-of-the-mill drivel one can expect from “The View,” but Hostin (a former lawyer, no less) took things one giant step too far by bringing in Brittany Mahomes’ marriage and her children — and race.

“It just seems to me, that since [Brittany Mahomes] is in an interracial marriage, um, she should have known that to support a racist is problematic,” Hostin continued. “Her children are bi-racial, and her family is one of the families that in the ’70s, could not have lived in any of Donald Trump’s buildings.”

(It’s worth noting that the issue Hostin is referring to, when the Justice Department sued Trump and his father, Fred Trump, in the 1970s, was ultimately settled, and so no guilt was rendered. As NPR noted, it was a popular Hillary Clinton talking point in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.)

Hostin then had the audacity to suggest that maybe Brittany Mahomes is just dumb or “not that politically savvy.”

You can watch the whole show below:







Oh, where to even begin with this?

First and foremost, Trump is many, many things, but a “racist” is simply not one of them. Since the left is the one often accusing him of racism, the burden of proof is on them to proffer more than decades-old settled legal matters and something about a border wall.

And, no, wanting stricter restrictions on immigration is not “racist.” No matter what leftists like Hostin may screech, a sovereign country without secured borders is no sovereign country at all.

Second — and this one really can’t be stressed enough — it is incredibly offensive to suggest that Brittany Mahomes being in an interracial marriage should, in any way, sway her political beliefs.

And this writer is qualified to speak on that, by virtue of being in an interracial marriage.

Hostin is suggesting that no person of color, nor anyone married to a person of color, can support Trump.

How is that not incredibly infantilizing to anyone who’s not white?

But don’t take this writer’s word for it. Social media was awash with angry responses:

But the best response to the video came from journalist Trish Regan, who aptly described Hostin’s entire line of thinking as ridiculous.

This woman just said some pretty unthinkable stuff. Brittany Mahomes and her husband should DEMAND a retraction and apology. pic.twitter.com/4ESNZYnzax — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) September 19, 2024

“This woman just said some pretty unthinkable stuff,” Regan posted to social media platform X. “Brittany Mahomes and her husband should DEMAND a retraction and apology.”

Seriously.

