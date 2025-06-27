There’s a reason Joy Behar and “brains” are rarely mentioned in the same sentence.

The loudest mouth in the loud-mouthed cackle fest known as “The View” has a long history of uttering offensive inanities, particularly when it comes to President Donald Trump.

But in Wednesday’s episode, Behar surpassed even herself with a comment about Trump and women that was so wildly wrong not even Behar’s own past could compare to it.

The comment came during a discussion of Trump’s public, and justified, criticisms of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. In a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump had called the Democrat “one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress” after Ocasio-Cortez called for Trump’s impeachment for Saturday’s successful bombing of Iranian nuclear sites.

Low rent Joy Behar says President Trump: “Doesn’t like strong women. He likes dutiful, obedient women, who compliment him.” What an uninformed comment. His Chief of Staff Susie Wiles will go down in history as one of the most remarkable figures in politics. His cabinet is… pic.twitter.com/JePt34UNjA — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) June 26, 2025

“You know, my experience with him and my observation of him is, he really doesn’t really like strong women,” Behar said.

“He likes dutiful, obedient women who compliment him, I find.”

The comment was blasted almost immediately. Fox News headlined a report “Joy Behar mocked for ‘ridiculous’ claim Trump doesn’t like ‘strong women.'” And on social media, the response was even more pointed.

Here’s a fair sampling:

Joy is a pathetic loser.

POTUS loves strong, intelligent, classy, women, I mean, seriously,

He’s married to one! — Stephanie Westerberg (@staylorwest) June 26, 2025

President Trump has surrounded himself with strong women.

Democratic women on the other hand are whiny and cringe. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 26, 2025

Trump loves strong, confident, determined women who know that they are strong, they don’t have to screech, shame, belittle others to feel like they are strong and confident. He just doesn’t like women like the screeching women of THE VIEW. — Lori Buffington (@LoriBuffington4) June 26, 2025

It was one of the rare times social media responses have arguably gone too easy on a hot-button topic.

Behar’s point about Trump supposedly not liking “strong women” is farcical, as anyone who even casually follows the news knows.

The face of his administration, on television screens virtually every day, is Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary who should have a chair and whip in her hands when she takes on the lion’s den of the liberal Washington press corps on a near-daily basis — and emerges victorious time and again, thanks to a razor-sharp wit, a grasp of the facts, and common sense.

Behind the scenes, the single most influential job in any administration is the president’s chief of staff — and in Trump’s case, that job is in the hands of a woman — Susie Wiles, who co-chaired Trump’s 2024 campaign. (An Associated Press report from Nov. 7 quoted Trump as describing Wiles like this: “She’s incredible. Incredible.”)

Meanwhile, his cabinet includes women of undeniable accomplishment and undeniable strength, like Attorney General Pam Bondi, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

And that doesn’t even get into the women of Trump’s private life — for example, Trump’s wife Melania’s quiet strength in the face of relentless harassment and betrayal is the match of any woman who has served as first lady of the United States, and Trump’s elder daughter Ivanka was a key adviser in his first White House term (and has her own past with Behar).

The full episode from Wednesday is below. Behar’s comment comes about the 3:14 mark.

Behar has many, many faults, but Americans can assume she keeps up on current events, which means she’s lying here and she knows it.

But she’s also clearly confident that she can get away with it, with a panel of co-hosts made up largely of fellow travelers and a live audience made up largely of trained seals.

However brainless she might be coming across, she’ll never get called out on “The View.”

It’s a show for women, but it has too little respect for women to do something honest like that.

